GamecockCentral.com

The former South Carolina point guard couldn’t meet those requirements and was dismissed from the team officially April 23.

Frank Martin and Rakym Felder had an agreed upon list of requirements and stipulations the sophomore had to take care of before he was eligible to suit up for the Gamecocks in the 2018-19 season.

“It breaks my soul that he’s not going to play for us. I’m very clear with all my guys, not just the ones that make mistakes, on a day-to-day basis of what’s expected from them,” Martin said Wednesday. “He made some poor decisions that put me in a spot where I couldn’t trust moving forward.”

Felder was originally dismissed from the team before his sophomore year after an arrest over the summer. The charges were ultimately dropped, but Felder spent a semester away from South Carolina before re-enrolling before the start of the spring semester.

He wasn’t on scholarship, paying his way through school while also getting a job away from the basketball program, Martin said.

Felder was “doing everything right” in terms of his off-the-field requirements but let a few bad decisions take him down when he had free time away from basketball and his job.

There were a few things Martin said were “non-negotiable” in terms of what Felder had to do off the court and those weren’t lived up to.

Martin didn’t go into specifics of what Felder did, just saying it was a “poor decision.”

“I’m OK with mistakes. I can live with them. I’m going to stay in your corner on mistakes,” he said. “When I start sensing problems, which is the same mistake over and over, I can’t help problems. I got to get rid of problems.”

Since being dismissed from the program, Felder’s landed on his feet, enrolling at New Mexico Junior College according to JUCORecruiting.com.

For Felder, who averaged 5.6 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists over his career in Columbia, he’ll always have a personal relationship with Martin.

But the head coach said he just couldn’t keep him on the team because of those free-time decisions away from basketball.

“He’s very dear to me,” Martin said. “I’ll continue to be a human being with him, but unfortunately the privilege of playing basketball here, he didn’t meet the guidelines we both agreed to put in place before he agreed to come back. So I couldn’t do it.”