GamecockCentral.com

South Carolina men's basketball coach Frank Martin can't yet talk specifically about incoming graduate transfer Tre Campbell, but with the addition of the former Georgetown point guard plus signees T.J. Moss and Jermaine Couisnard, Martin is excited about his future backcourt.

"All of those guys are going to play," Martin said last week at the Greenville stop of the Spurs Up Tour. "They understand. That was part of the recruiting conversation with them: they're going to have an opportunity to play from Day 1. They've got to be prepared to do it, but I'm excited for who they are. I really feel that they will fit in just right with how we want to do things."

With the loss of point guards P.J. Dozier and Rakym Felder prior to last season, the Gamecocks struggled to find consistency at the position, something they'll have to correct this year to be the type of team they want to be.

The returning Hassani Gravett -- "He was better this year than he was the year before and he will be better next year than he was this year," Martin said -- will be joined by Campbell, Moss and Couisnard in the battle for playing time.

"Obviously, we've got two guards in T.J. and Jermaine that we've done our homework on and took our time in recruiting them," Martin said.

More of a scoring guard early in his high school career, the 6-foot-4 Memphis native Moss moved to Henderson, NV where he learned to be more of a facilitator.

"T.J. just made an unbelievable adjustment this year when he went to Findlay Prep," Martin said. "The four guys he started with all signed high-major scholarships so he had to learn to distribute. I had never seen him play that way before and watching him this year, coupled with the fact he can really score because that's what I saw before, I got really excited about who he is and the kind of player he is."

Couisnard is likely more of a two-guard who brings a skillset similar to one of South Carolina's all-time best.



"Jermaine reminds me a little of Sindarius (Thornwell), his demeanor, his body type, kinda the way he plays," Martin said. "Jermaine is pretty good and so is T.J."

"I'm in a good place. We've got some guys I feel fit who we are."