Frank Martin provides Keyshawn Bryant injury update

Midway through the first half, Keyshawn Bryant left the game and went straight to the locker room with what appeared to be an upper body injury.

Following the game, Frank Martin explained it was a shoulder injury.

"I asked (Bryant) if it popped out and he said, 'no.' He said it's an AC sprain but I haven't talked to Mark (Rodger), our team athletic trainer, so I don't know the severity with it," Martin said. "Everyone is different (with sprains)."

Bryant played just four minutes Tuesday night and was 0-for-1 from the field. The forward returned to the bench for the start of the second half in a sling with a large bag of ice on his shoulder.

South Carolina will be back in action on Saturday when they travel to Vanderbilt for a noon tip-off.