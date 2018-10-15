Frank Martin updated the injuries to his basketball team Tuesday with two newcomers missing practice this week.

Alanzo Frink and Tre Campbell are both nursing injuries that have limited their participation recently as the Gamecocks get ready for their season to start at the beginning of November.

Also see: Shiloh Sanders raves about Gamecock visit

Campbell rolled his ankle last week in practice, Martin said, and has missed the last few practices. Martin did say he's hoping Campbell will return sometime later this week.

Campbell, a Georgetown transfer, is expected to contribute a lot of minutes running the Gamecocks' point this year.

Frink will be out a little longer after having a procedure on his knee last week and the timetable is a little uncertain on when he'll return to the court.

Also see: More on South Carolina's run game, ranked team struggles

Martin said that since Frink is a bigger guy it could be a three-week injury or something that keeps him out maybe four to six weeks. He said it's largely dependent on how his knee responds.

Frink is walking without crutches now and will have a follow up doctor's appointment this week and the team will know more about his return to the court soon. Martin said doctors are "optimistic" that this won't keep him out long.

Frink, who went to the same high school as Chris Silva, signed with the Gamecocks in this year's recruiting class and is expected to be a rotational big off the bench.

*** Current subscribers: To discuss this story, head over to The Insiders Forum, our private, members-only message board!



*** Not a subscriber? Get in-depth and insider coverage of the South Carolina Gamecocks with a subscription to GamecockCentral.com!