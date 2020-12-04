@GamecockCentral

Freshman DL enters transfer portal
After opting out a few weeks ago, Makius Scott has officially entered the transfer portal.
The Gamecocks' freshman defensive lineman didn't play at all as a freshman, logging zero snaps according to Pro Football Focus.
Scott was a three-star prospect out of Gainesville, Georgia with the 2020 class and the No. 49 overall defensive tackle in the class.
While his name is in the portal, it does not officially mean he is leaving South Carolina. He could opt to stay or leave.
Scott was one of the four opt outs immediately after Will Muschamp's firing, joining Jaycee Horn, Israel Mukuamu and RJ Roderick.
2020 3-star DT Makius Scott has entered the transfer portal after recently opting out of the remainder of the season; he did not see field prior to opting out @rivalsmike @RivalsWoody @GCChrisClark https://t.co/JbtDNVSTQr— NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) December 4, 2020