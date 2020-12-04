@GamecockCentral

After opting out a few weeks ago, Makius Scott has officially entered the transfer portal.

The Gamecocks' freshman defensive lineman didn't play at all as a freshman, logging zero snaps according to Pro Football Focus.

Scott was a three-star prospect out of Gainesville, Georgia with the 2020 class and the No. 49 overall defensive tackle in the class.

While his name is in the portal, it does not officially mean he is leaving South Carolina. He could opt to stay or leave.

Scott was one of the four opt outs immediately after Will Muschamp's firing, joining Jaycee Horn, Israel Mukuamu and RJ Roderick.