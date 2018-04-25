GamecockCentral.com

South Carolina cornerback Israel Mukuamu has only been on campus for a few months, but the freshman early enrollee has already made an impression on his head coach.

"He made a lot of progress, a very coachable young man," head coach Will Muschamp said Tuesday during the Midlands stop of the Gamecock Club's Spurs Up tour. "Very intelligent, really smart, a guy that's in the weight room on Saturdays and Sundays, understands that he's got to get stronger.

"But a very coachable guy who's got really good length, can play on the line of scrimmage extremely well. I thought finishing plays down the field he improved tremendously. He's going to be a really good football player for us. I'm excited about him."

Listed at 6-foot-4, 196-pounds, Mukuamu brings unique length to South Carolina's defensive back room. He used that skillset to immediately rise to No. 2 on the depth chart this spring, even taking reps with the ones in certain packages during the spring game.

With three former starters in the secondary gone to graduation, there's plenty of room for new players to step up and play on the back end of the Gamecocks' defense this season.

"He's going to have the opportunity to [play] and he knows that," Muschamp said. "The thing about Issy, he's going to work. You're going to talk to him about the things he's got to do to improve himself and he's going to go do them. But he's got all the ability in the world to help our fooball team."

Other notes:

** While multiple potential contributors were limited this spring, or completely missed, due to injuries, Muschamp believes almost all of them are on track to be healthy by the time fall camp rolls around.

"I believe when we start camp -- we start August 2 right now -- we will be full speed other than Chad Terrell," Muschamp said. "Chad Terrell, we're looking at first of September, but we'll see how that goes."

Expected contributors like Deebo Samuel, Bryson Allen-Williams, Jamyest Williams, Malik Young and Jaylin Dickerson were all recovering from injuries this spring.

** Muschamp has said previously that he doesn't show anything new in spring game that opponents could possibly pick up and use against him in the season. But he does watch everyone else's spring game, just in case there's an advantage to be found.

"You go back and look at how their defense may attack their offense or how their offense may attack their defense -- different plays and schemes maybe that worked versus each other. Because when you go against each other all the time, you kind of know some of the issues you create. Sometimes, schematically you can pick up things here and there."

** While Muschamp is okay with rules that make kickoffs safer, he's not a fan of the idea of completely removing them from the game.

"It's an exciting play. I like Deebo Samuel returning kicks. I think it's an exciting play. Obviously player safety is of utmost importance, so I understand that part of it. But I think maybe moving it up to the 40, talking in terms of that, that might be a good idea. But that's an exciting play in football."

** South Carolina has just nine signees from its 2018 class that aren't already on campus and Muschamp says they're all expected to report to Columbia for orientation on the last week of May.