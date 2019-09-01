The Gamecocks dropped their first season opener in five tries, 24-20, to a North Carolina team which won two games last season, is breaking in a new coaching staff and starting a true freshman at quarterback.

It's no secret Saturday's game was a disappointment for South Carolina, who spent the entirety of the offseason talking about the depth they have across the board and the talent level of this incoming freshman class.

The Gamecocks had their own set of freshmen who saw significant time Saturday, including having two first-year players start on the defensive side of the ball.

Jammie Robinson started at the Gamecocks' nickel spot, which was expected, however the biggest surprise of the day came with freshman Johnny Dixon starting opposite Jaycee Horn at corner.

Robinson finished with two tackles while John Dixon had one solo tackle to his credit.

Five star defensive lineman Zacch Pickens didn't get the start at tackle but did log significant defensive snaps Saturday, finishing with six tackles.

Another defensive freshman who saw some snaps was Jahmar Brown, who had one tackle and spent the majority of his time in the opener on special teams.

Xavier Legette was the only offensive player to log snaps on that side of the ball, although he didn't play his way onto the statsheet Saturday. He was a major player on special teams, though.

Outside of those five, the Gamecocks traveled 12 other freshmen Saturday.



Ryan Hilinski, Cam Smith, Trae Kenion, Shilo Sanders, Rodricus Fitten, Kevin Harris, Derek Boykins, Jaylen Nichols, Jakai Moore, Vincent Murphy, KeShawn Toney and Joe Anderson all made the trip to Charlotte but aren't listed on the official participation report.

Jaylen Nichols didn't dress Saturday and was not available to play.