The four freshmen—Jaycee Horn, Israel Mukuamu, RJ Roderick and Jaylin Dickerson—made a few big plays giving fans a look at what that secondary can be in the coming years.

Late in the game, with the Gamecocks incredibly thin in the secondary Muschamp had four freshmen defensive backs on the field at the same time, the first time in his career that’s happened.

Will Muschamp has coached hundreds of games whether that be as a position coach, coordinator or now as a head coach but Saturday was a first for him.

“That was fun knowing I got RJ beside me, Israel, Jaycee,” Dickerson said. “That’s the future. We start now and that gets better later.”

For Dickerson, it was his first real action at safety in his career after having serious nerve damage last season and going through season-ending surgery. He came in for Jamyest Williams, who left with a shoulder injury.

“Shoot, it was very nerve racking, I’d say,” Dickerson said of his playing time. “They expect everybody to come in and play to the best of their abilities when they get in there and I tried my best and gave it my all.”

Dickerson, who missed over half a year of weightlifting after the surgery, is just now getting to the point where the coaches trust him in the secondary and is expected to have a bigger role moving forward with Williams and Javon Charleston out for the season.

“To me in the last three or four weeks has gained the confidence back in that arm to be able to have contact in some things that we ask him to do,” Will Muschamp said. “He's been a very valuable contributor on special teams.”

The Gamecocks also had Horn and Mukuamu at the corner position, and both came up with big pass deflections in the fourth quarter to help preserve a four-point win.

It’s nothing new for Horn, who’s started six games this season and already earned SEC Freshman of the Week Honors, but this was the first big play of Mukuamu’s defensive career.

South Carolina players don’t think it will be the last, either, for the unusually long 6-foot-4 corner.

“It’s going to be phenomenal seeing him out there. It’s just exciting to watch,” Rashad Fenton said. “It’s like, ‘Dang, I wish I was 6-foot-4.’ He’s definitely holding on. He’s going to be a top SEC corner for sure, him and Jaycee.”

Roderick has seen his playing time in the backfield increase over the last month or so playing 170 snaps over the last three games, including a season-high 79 last week against Ole Miss.

“He’s extremely bright, so he retains information extremely well,” Muschamp said. “He’s able to transfer those things pretty well, because he’s intelligent.”

With Williams, who started the last four games at safety, out for the year, Roderick seems like the likely candidate to take over in the starting lineup, a place his teammates think he will settle into for a great career.

“RJ, that’s my guy. That’s my dude. He’s probably going to be one of the best safeties to come out of South Carolina. Look how big he is. He looks like a linebacker, he runs like a corner and he hits like a linebacker,” Steven Montac said. “He’s special. He’s really going to be special.”