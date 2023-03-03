GREENVILLE, S.C. — For most of South Carolina’s roster, Friday was business as usual. It is a team with seven seniors, six of whom were on the roster last year when the team won the National Championship. This group is as experienced as they come, and it showed why again with a convincing 93-66 win over Arkansas in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals.

But for a small slice of the roster, this was new.

The blowout gave Dawn Staley a chance to get all 14 players into the game, meaning all three of her true freshmen played in postseason basketball for the first time.

Forward Ashlyn Watkins had the longest stint of any true freshman, playing 11 minutes and cracking the scoreboard with a late bucket inside.

“It did feel different,” Watkins said. “It was more intense; it felt like it mattered more.”

South Carolina is into the SEC semifinals for the seventh time in the last eight years, where it will take on the winner of Friday’s second quarterfinal between Ole Miss and Texas A&M. As usual it was the superstar upperclassmen leading from the front on Friday. Aliyah Boston had her 79th career double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, Laeticia Amihere scored a season-high 16 and Kamilla Cardoso added in 14 points.

Amihere and Cardoso first appeared in the game along with their usual bench sidekick Raven Johnson, checking into the game at the first media timeout. That bench unit, the type of depth Arkansas head coach Mike Neighbors described as “demoralizing” after watching his team allow 43 bench points, made the difference again in helping South Carolina pull away.

Johnson, the redshirt freshman point guard, is the floor general for those bench minutes. Although she was around the program last year during the National Championship run, she did not play after tearing her ACL early in the year. Friday was Johnson’s first win-or-go-home basketball in college, and she facilitated the offense well. Although she only scored two points, her six assists were one off her season-high and she was a +11 in 20 minutes of action.

“The seniors, they help us a lot,” Johnson said. “Every day, the seniors have been there and they help us. They’ve won a championship, so they know what it takes. Just our chemistry, our sisterhood, it means a lot.”

Chloe Kitts and Talaysia Cooper rounded out the freshmen class with brief cameos late in the game, playing a total of four minutes. Neither player scored, but they did combine for three assists and a rebound including a nice moment late when Kitts fed Watkins’ made basket on a freshman-to-freshman connection.

Kitts, the freshman who joined the roster in the middle of the season after early enrolling, felt comfortable immediately.

“It felt similar,” she said when comparing this game to the regular season. “We already played them, so we didn’t feel like it was too different. This game it didn’t really feel different, we’re always pretty hyped and excited.”

South Carolina’s seniors have played in 21 postseason games now, 10 in the SEC tournament and 11 in the NCAA Tournament. Their record stands at an amazing 19-2, with the opportunity to win No. 20 and advance to play for another championship looming in just over 24 hours.

For some Gamecocks though, this was No. 1. The first time facing elimination of any kind, and the first time playing in those games you come to college to be a part of.

“It’s different,” Cooper said. “The environment is different. We have to be locked in more.”

Friday was the first, but it could be the first of as many as nine this spring.

“It feels like we’ve got all the right pieces to win another National Championship if we keep playing the way we played,” she said.

Cooper, like everyone else around the program, is anticipating the maximum number.



