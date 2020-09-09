With coaches beginning to whittle down reps over the next few weeks, decide which players will have prominent roles this season, it looks like Powers is one of those guys and could actually be one of the team’s starters.

It looks like those, and the rest of his training camp performance, paid off.

“Rico Powers, I mean people say, ‘Who’s your first three?’ I wouldn’t say he would not be in our first three right now,” Will Muschamp said. “He’s been a freshman that’s really come on.”

Powers came in as the highest-rated receiver in the 2020 class and is living up to the billing so far in terms of his ability to grasp the playbook and conditioning.

“Whatever (40 time) he runs, he runs it all day. He runs it all day because he’s conditioned himself to be in the best possible shape that he can be in,” Bobo said. “He has a little bit of a skill set like Shi. I don’t know if he has the top end speed like Shi but his body frame and what he can do. His focus has been extremely good.”

The Gamecocks seem to have their top two receivers set right now with senior Shi Smith and Xavier Legette with Smith the only returning player with at least 20 catches last season and Legette a sophomore who showed promise with eight catches for 90 yards as a freshman.

Muschamp said both played well in Saturday’s scrimmage.

“I think Shi’s been a guy that had a couple big plays last night and a couple really nice catches down the field with 50-50 contested catches. Xavier had a huge reception in what we called an overtime situation in the third overtime where you had to go for two,” Muschamp said. “It was on an RPO across the middle. He made a really nice play on the ball going across the middle knowing he’s going to get hit. He got smacked pretty good and was able to stumble into the end zone.”

The biggest question is the rotation outside of Smith and Legette, and it seems like Powers is pushing for at least one of those spots along with a few other guys.

Transfer Jalen Brooks, waiver pending, should be in the mix and the Gamecocks have seen more development from another freshman.

“Jalen brooks has made some plays for us and I’ve been pleased with that,” Muschamp said. “Ger-Cari Caldwell has improved from practice one to practice 13 Saturday tremendously. He had a really good night Saturday night and made some contested catches. I thought he did some really good things.”

Dakereon Joyner, Luke Doty, Josh Vann and Chad Terrell will also factor in as well but the biggest question is if the Gamecocks can develop enough depth there.

“Dakereon continues to come along for us. Luke is still playing quarterback primarily but also playing some at the receiver position,” Muschamp said. “He caught a nice screen for about a 20-yard gain. I think that’s a position that’s continued to come along for us and we need for those guys to continue to keep coming.”