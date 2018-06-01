Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-01 13:13:29 -0500') }} football Edit

Friday flash sale - 60 day free trial

Czegug6bsoy2wjfkt5kj
Chris Clark • GamecockCentral.com
@GCChrisClark
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider

Since 1998, GamecockCentral.com has been the online destination for fans to get the inside scoop about USC athletics and recruiting.

For today only, we are offering a 60 day free trial for USC fans to check out our in-depth coverage, featuring trustworthy news, detailed analysis, and insights that simply cannot be found elsewhere.

Just a few of the things you'll get as a subscriber...

- Access to The Insiders Forum, our online community of thousands of Gamecock fans, loaded daily with discussion, answers to your questions from our staff, and insider notes.

- The Insider Report and Carolina Confidential, our in-depth insider notebooks packed with team and recruiting info

- Exclusive interviews, analysis, insights, photo, and video of your Gamecocks

- Plus so much more.

See what some of our current subscribers have to say about being a member of GamecockCentral.com.

Totally new to GamecockCentral.com? Click here to get started.

Already have a free registered username with us? Go here to take advantage.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}