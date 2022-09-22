As the fall goes on many high schools have hit the midseason point of their football seasons. We have some updates below on how some of the Gamecocks' highly anticipated 2023 commits have fared in their senior seasons thus far:

LB commit Grayson "Pup" Howard released his midseason highlights on Monday.

For the season, Howard has totaled 93 tackles, with 12 TFLs and 4 sacks. This past Friday night, he had 21 tackles and 2 fumble recoveries in Andrew Jackson High School’s 35-6 win over Spruce Creek.

Below are highlights from the first 5 games of his monster senior season:

Grayson “Pup” Howard Senior Mid-Season - Grayson Howard highlights - Hudl

RB Dontavious "DJ" Braswell posted some highlights from last Friday night. The first four plays, which you can watch below were all touchdowns vs Glenn Hills High School.

Glenn Hills High School - Dontavius Braswell highlights - Hudl

Jalon Kilgore had another big night in all facets of the game. He was in on seven tackles and recorded a PBU. He also returned a kickoff 84 yards for a touchdown. On offense, the three-star safety caught three passes for 24 yards in Putnam County High School's 44-0 win over Butler.

Check out Kilgore’s highlights from last Friday night here: Butler High School - Jalon Kilgore highlights - Hudl

ATH Vicari Swain continues to impress me as a dynamic athlete who just makes things happen on both sides of the football. I know Torrian Gray has recruited this kid as a DB but if he keeps pushing out numbers like this on offense, Justin Stepp might have something to say about where he plays. He reeled in five passes for 111 yards and a TD in Central High School's 27-17 win over Northgate. Swain did it all once again on both sides of the ball, also producing a couple of tackles and a pick 6.

Swain posted those highlights right here: Northgate High School - Vicari Swain highlights - Hudl

DB Commit Judge Collier scored two rushing touchdowns in Legion Collegiate Academy’s 21-14 loss to Charlotte Latin. He also caught two passes for 36 yards. Defensively, he had 7 tackles and 2 Pass Breakups.

TE Connor Cox recorded just 1 catch for 9 yards on Friday night. On the season he has eight catches for 51 yards through 3 games.

In 2 games this season, DT Xzavier McLeod has 10 total tackles, including 3TFLs and a sack. He’s also received credit for 3 QB Hurries. McLeod didn't play on Friday when Camden traveled to AC Flora and has also missed at least 1 other game this season.

DE Desmond Umeozulu posted the highlights from his first three games below:

Senior Season First 3. - Desmond Umeozulu highlights - Hudl

D-Lineman Zavion Hardy transferred to Howard High School in Macon, Ga., to finish out his high school career but do not believe he has played yet.

In-State DE Monteque Rhames is also now at Manning High School from Sumter for his senior season. He has been dealing with some injuries and was on crutches while in attendance for the UGA game this past Saturday.

DB Zahbari Sandy also visited on Saturday for the Georgia game. He is still recovering from an injury sustained in the offseason.

WR CJ Adams made his 2022 debut this past Friday night, as he was working back from an injury for Pebblebrook High School in GA. Highlights from his debut:

Denmark High School - Craig Adams, Jr. highlights - Hudl



