Dawn Staley: Joyce Edwards 'Only Going To Get Better'
Dawn Staley made some lofty comparisons for Joyce Edwards, then said she could get even better.
• Alan Cole
2026 Rock Hill safety Tamarion Watkins talks Torrian Gray, South Carolina
Tamarion Watkins is a 6-foot-4, 201-pound Class of 2026 target of Northwestern High School in Rock Hill who defensive
• Lee Wardlaw
View From The Other Side: OU Preview With OUInsider's Jesse Crittenden
Some thoughts on the Sooners from our Oklahoma website.
• Alan Cole
South Carolina Football Availability Report (Oklahoma Week)
The injury updates leading into week eight.
• Alan Cole
Raven Johnson, Sania Feagin Preview South Carolina WBB Season
Raven Johnson and Sania Feagin previewed the upcoming season.
• Alan Cole
Frustrated Gamecocks Respond Knock Sooners Out Early: 'Enough Was Enough'
South Carolina
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- WR
- WR
- WDE
- S
- SDE
- OLB
- WR
- ATH
- WR
- PRO
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
football
4 - 3
Overall Record
2 - 3
Conference Record
Finished
9
Oklahoma
35
South Carolina
27
Alabama
25
South Carolina
3
South Carolina
27
Mississippi
