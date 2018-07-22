GamecockCentral.com

The annual SC Pro-Am kicks off Sunday night and will go through the week, giving fans their first glimpses of South Carolina's 2018-19 basketball team.

Almost all of the Gamecocks' roster for this season will compete, with the only exceptions being Justin Minaya, Felipe Haase and signee Jermaine Couisnard.

The rest will be split among six different teams competing over the next week in four games to decide the winner.

It's a round-robin style tournament with three championship games July 29 to decide the champion.

All games are played at Heathwood Hall and are free/open to the public.

Below is which Gamecocks are playing with each other, plus the full schedule of games for the week.

Current or former Gamecocks on teams

Jets: Devan Downey, Maik Kotsar, Frank Booker, Jair Bolden

Bakari Sellers All-Stars: AJ Lawson; Wes Myers; Chris Silva

Knights Concrete: Tre Campbell, TJ Moss, Dominique Archie

Leevy's: Sindarius Thornwell, Hassani Gravett, Alanzo Frink

PASCO: Keyshawn Bryant, Jason Cudd, PJ Dozier

Bernie's Chicken: Carlos Powell, Nathan Nelson

Schedule

Sunday, July 22

Jets vs. Bernie's Chicken—2:30 p.m.

Knights Concrete vs. Bakari Sellers All-Stars— 3:45 p.m.

PASCO vs. Leevy's—5 p.m.

Wednesday, July 25

PASCO vs. Jets—6 p.m.

Bernie's Chicken vs. Knights Concrete—7:15 p.m.

Bakari Sellers All-Stars vs. Leevy's—8:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 28

Jets vs. Bakari Sellers All-Stars—2:30 p.m.

Bernie's Chicken vs. Leevy's—3:45 p.m.

PASCO vs. Knights Construction —5:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 29

5th place vs. 6th place—2:30 p.m.

4th place vs. 3rd place—3:45 p.m.

2nd place vs. 1st place—5 p.m.