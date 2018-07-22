GamecockCentral.com

Full schedule, roster for this year's SC Pro-Am
The annual SC Pro-Am kicks off Sunday night and will go through the week, giving fans their first glimpses of South Carolina's 2018-19 basketball team.
Almost all of the Gamecocks' roster for this season will compete, with the only exceptions being Justin Minaya, Felipe Haase and signee Jermaine Couisnard.
Also see: How close is Travon Walker to making a decision?
The rest will be split among six different teams competing over the next week in four games to decide the winner.
It's a round-robin style tournament with three championship games July 29 to decide the champion.
All games are played at Heathwood Hall and are free/open to the public.
Below is which Gamecocks are playing with each other, plus the full schedule of games for the week.
Also see: Collyn Taylor breaks down his All-SEC ballot
Current or former Gamecocks on teams
Jets: Devan Downey, Maik Kotsar, Frank Booker, Jair Bolden
Bakari Sellers All-Stars: AJ Lawson; Wes Myers; Chris Silva
Knights Concrete: Tre Campbell, TJ Moss, Dominique Archie
Leevy's: Sindarius Thornwell, Hassani Gravett, Alanzo Frink
PASCO: Keyshawn Bryant, Jason Cudd, PJ Dozier
Bernie's Chicken: Carlos Powell, Nathan Nelson
Also see: What's left to get at linebacker?
Schedule
Sunday, July 22
Jets vs. Bernie's Chicken—2:30 p.m.
Knights Concrete vs. Bakari Sellers All-Stars— 3:45 p.m.
PASCO vs. Leevy's—5 p.m.
Wednesday, July 25
PASCO vs. Jets—6 p.m.
Bernie's Chicken vs. Knights Concrete—7:15 p.m.
Bakari Sellers All-Stars vs. Leevy's—8:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 28
Jets vs. Bakari Sellers All-Stars—2:30 p.m.
Bernie's Chicken vs. Leevy's—3:45 p.m.
PASCO vs. Knights Construction —5:00 p.m.
Sunday, July 29
5th place vs. 6th place—2:30 p.m.
4th place vs. 3rd place—3:45 p.m.
2nd place vs. 1st place—5 p.m.