GamecockCentral.com

This weekend, they got every piece back in the fold, and the offense began to click on all cylinders as the Gamecocks swept No. 19 LSU, outscoring the Tigers 30-10 over three games.

For a month, the Gamecocks were treading water. Missing a few key pieces in their lineup, South Carolina spent the last five weeks piecing together a lineup through the first half of the SEC schedule.

“Having everybody healthy is really the biggest thing,” shortstop LT Tolbert said. “Getting TJ (Hopkins) back at the top of the lineup, he’s a huge table setter. It makes a big, big difference. Overall, our offense was really good.”

The newly-healthy Gamecocks—Hopkins, Madison Stokes and Noah Campbell—combined to hit .317 with 12 runs batted in, including a big two-out, two-RBI single from Campbell in Sunday’s comeback win.

Justin Row, who’s been battling a knee injury and “gutting” out his at-bats, went 4-for-10 with five RBI this weekend, including the game-tying, two-run homer Sunday.

Those 30 runs posted over 27 innings were the most in a weekend since the Gamecocks scored 31 against Texas A&M in 2015, and the quartet of hobbled players drove in 17 of those.

“That’s the offense we haven’t had all year because we’ve been scrambling to mix and match and play match-ups," head coach Mark Kingston said. "We’re at full strength. We have good depth on our team but those are some special players we’re talking about.”

Having those players back this weekend was a welcomed sight for Kingston and the coaching staff, who saw a team personifying what South Carolina baseball was built on.

The Gamecocks (23-17, 9-9) saw themselves jump from sixth in the SEC East to fourth, just one game out of second place.

“It’s a team that’s fighting,” Kingston said. “This program was built on blue collar and toughness. We’re showing that.”

This weekend’s sweep was the first series win over a top-25 team since sweeping No. 6 Ole Miss in 2016. It’s also the first series win over LSU in four tries.

It comes after a tough stretch of games when the Gamecocks dropped back-to-back series against Kentucky and Arkansas and another midweek defeat against Presbyterian before the sweep.

After three solid games, including two blowout wins and a come-from-behind victory in game three, South Carolina feels like this could be a turning point in what has been an up and down season.

Tolbert responded with an unequivocal, deadpanned “yes” when asked if this was a turning point, but now’s the time to take the momentum and channel it into the last four weekends of SEC play.

“We got a reality check on Tuesday and we responded the way we want our team to respond,” Kingston said. “We’re going to enjoy this weekend because I think it’s very important for us to have this kind of success against such a great program like LSU. But once this settles it’s on to the next game.”