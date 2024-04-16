CHARLESTON, S.C. — It was ugly, but South Carolina baseball passed the test.

The Gamecocks needed everything and then some to survive a midweek at Joe Riley Park against The Citadel, squeaking out a 4-3 win against a team which entered the game winless in SoCon play and under .500 on the season.

Connor McCreery pitched into and out of a seventh inning jam when he induced a groundout to second with two runners in scoring position, and Garrett Gainey did the same when he stranded a lead-off walk with a clutch inning-ending strikeout in the eighth and duplicated the feat after a lead-off hit in the ninth. Those two took the baton from Parker Marlatt, who carried South Carolina (26-11) through the middle innings after a rocky start on the mound.

"I love going out there in those types of situations," Gainey said. "Especially with runners on base. Getting out of those jams and getting the fans fired up is what you live for."

The Gamecocks darted out to a 2-0 lead inside the first four batters when Ethan Petry tripled home Parker Noland with a shot off the wall in left then scored on a Dalton Reeves RBI single, giving early appearances of a similar rout to the 7-1 victory the Gamecocks had in the Founders Park meeting on Mar. 5.

But The Citadel (16-19) settled the game down, pitching out of a bases loaded, nobody out jam in the third inning with only one run allowed on a Kennedy Jones sacrifice fly. And in the bottom half of the frame back-to-back hits off Tyler Pitzer forced the Gamecock starter to depart early, and both runs ended up scoring to make it a one-run game.

It took Jake McCoy and Marlatt to settle proceedings down, a pair of freshmen to go along with another one in Pitzer who delivered for the Gamecocks in a midweek spot where saving arms for the weekend was imparative.

"The freshmen I thought did a really night job tonight," Mark Kingston said. "All of them showed poise. This was a great environment here, it was a packed stadium, it was loud, it was emotional, so I'm really proud of all those pitchers and how they did tonight."

More of the same followed offensively, though. Another frustrating night for South Carolina’s offense, one which featured 11 more strikeouts and missed opportunities all over the box score. A runner in scoring position stranded in the second. Two runners left on in the fourth. A walk wasted in the eighth. A bases loaded opportunity went by the boards in the ninth after the first two batters of the inning.

If not for Will Tippett cracking his second home run in the last four games leading off the seventh, it would have been a tie game in the late innings.

"He's made an adjustment to just go to the right side of the plate," Kingston said about Tippett. "He was a switch hitter and he's just focusing on one side of the plate, and it's paid immediate dividends."

That run proved the difference when Sawyer Reeves led off the ninth inning with a heart-stopping double off the wall in left and advanced to third on a groundout, but Gainey slammed the door with a game-ending punchout.

"I love the big moment, big spot," Gainey said. "And having those guys behind me, they want me in that spot, too. Having theri support and their motivaiton, it just keeps me going and helps me get out there and dominate."

South Carolina will return to SEC action for a three-game series against No. 2 Arkansas starting Friday night at Founders Park.

