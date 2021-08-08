Galvan eager to compete for outfield spot

“He was in his office decked out in all his gamecock gear showing me the view from his office to the field. That really punched the ticket for me,” Galvan said. “He seems like such a cool, down to earth guy and spoke from his heart to me. I could feel how real it was. All that makes a player want to come play for you.”

The call was simple with the Gamecocks’ head coach calling the junior college recruit and was enough to put South Carolina ahead and Galvan committed and is one of the few JUCO commitments in the 2021 class.

Galvan’s recruitment started in early February and culminated in him announcing his commitment February 24 at the beginning of his season at Howard (Texas) College.

The outfielder led his team last season hitting .413, 41 points higher than the second-best hitter, ending the year slashing .413/.532/.703 with 50 RBI and 11 home runs.

He walked 34 times to 29 strikeouts and thinks his contact-first offensive game can help South Carolina’s offense next season.

“I’ve always had good speed. If you put the ball in play you’re going to give yourself a chance to get on base. There is a lot of room on the field, but you have to put the ball in play to give yourself a chance,” he said.

“My speed’s there and I have a strong arm in the outfield. My number one goal is to put the ball in play and give myself a chance. I have a little bit of power, some sneaky power, but mostly put the ball in play and use my speed to put pressure on the other team.”

And with the Gamecocks losing starting centerfielder Brady Allen there are innings to be had in the outfield and he’s ready to compete for those this fall.

“I’m comfortable in all three spots in the outfield, and I think outfielders should be. It gives you the best chance to get on the field,” he said. “With Brady Allen leaving there are definitely spots there needing to be filled. I’m more than excited to go try and win those.”

While Galvan’s lead recruiter isn’t at South Carolina anymore—Couch left this offseason for the same job at Arizona—but the Gamecocks brought in Chad Caillet from Texas A&M as the team’s offensive coach.

Caillet, the architect behind A&M’s offense the last two seasons and some of the best offenses at Southern Miss the last decade, has already reached out and talked with Galvan about what to expect this fall.

“He’s already been at the highest levels and been in the SEC so he knows what it takes,” Galvan said. “Any player would love to be in the position I’m in; I’m just very excited. I’m going to do everything I can to get better every day and he’s going to help develop me in that way.”

=Galvan just wrapped up his summer with the Tri-City Peppers in the Coastal Plains League where he hit .244/.373/.447 with six homers, 21 RBI and 36 strikeouts to 21 walks.

Over the next few weeks he’ll enroll and move in at South Carolina hoping that experience will allow him to hit the ground running this fall.

“The talent on the mound I’m facing each and every night prepared me seeing SEC arms all the time now. There are some good talent in here but it’s nothing like the SEC. the SEC is the top of the country. It’ll do well for me to get better to increase my game,” he said.

“Definitely the pitcher on the mound and the reps. Baseball is a game of rhythm. It’s hard for position players to take time off to get back into the swing of things. It’s not like a pitcher where all you need is to throw to a guy. We have to stay in rhythm and see live pitching consistently.”