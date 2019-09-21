Edwards had another huge game. He finished with six catches for 113 yards and a touchdown, and would have had more if a 41-yard catch hadn’t been brought back on a questionable offensive pass interference penalty. Edwards’ 75-yard touchdown on a screen pass was Deebo-esque, and it gave the Gamecocks momentum for one of the few times in the game.

Edwards now has 21 catches for 311 yards and three touchdowns this season. For his career, he has moved past Alshon Jeffery for the second-most receptions, past Sterling Sharpe for third-most receiving yards, and into a tie for third-most receiving touchdowns. With a catch next week, he will tie the late Kenny McKinely for most consecutive games with a reception.

Defense

Javon Kinlaw

Kinlaw was, once again, a disruptive force in the middle of the defensive line. Even when he wasn’t making a tackle, he was collapsing the pocket or blowing up a run. He was the main cog for a defensive line that won the line of scrimmage for most of the game. Kinlaw finished with four tackles, a sack, a tipped pass, a quarterback hurry, and a fumble recovery.

Aaron Sterling



While Kinlaw was disrupting things inside, Sterling was doing the same on the edge. He finished with five tackles, two for loss, and a sack. He also forced the fumble that Kinlaw recovered.

Kingsley Enagbare

When it wasn’t Kinlaw or Sterling, it was Enagbare making plays. Enagbare was all over the field, making six tackles, including two for a loss. Enagbare also had the big tackle on fourth down on the goal line stand in the first quarter.

Special Teams

Joseph Charlton

Charlton punted eight times for an average of 53.4 yards. With the Gamecock offense totally ineffective in the first half, Charlton’s deep punts bailed the Gamecocks out of terrible field position repeatedly. Six of his punts went over 50 yards, with a long of 63, and three were downed inside the 20.

Five Key Plays

1. Knock it down!

In his first two starts, Ryan Hilinski’s decision-making was outstanding. There were only a handful of plays where he made a poor decision, and he certainly didn’t look like a freshman. That was not the case Saturday. Hilinski was badly off-target in the first half, and during the game he had a pair of very poor decisions that led to defensive touchdowns. The first came in the first quarter, right after the Gamecocks came up with a dramatic goal line stand. On second and seven from his own 10, Hilinski had his pass deflected at the line of scrimmage. It ricocheted back to to him. Hilinski tried to knock it down, which was unnecessary with no defender nearby and the ball already near the ground. But Hilinski’s real mistake was that he caught the ball and then threw to the ground. It bounced into the end zone, where the Tigers’ Cale Garrett picked it up.

The officials seemed confused by the play, initially throwing a flag for an illegal forward pass. After review, it was corrected to a fumble and, because there was an immediate recovery, a Missouri touchdown.

2. Wonnum’s interception

Missouri was up 10-0 and with all the momentum when D.J. Wonnum, who had an otherwise quiet day, stepped in front of a Kelly Bryant pass to the running back. Wonnum made the catch and rumbled down the sideline before being knocked out at the one by Bryant. Rico Dowdle scored on the next play, and South Carolina had some life.

3. Screen to Edwards

After a dismal first half, South Carolina gave Hilinski an easy throw to start the second half, something that could help him find a rhythm. It was a simple bubble screen to Bryan Edwards, but Edwards turned it into a big play. Picking up key downfield blocks from Shi Smith and Chavis Dawkins, Edwards weaved through the defense and all the way back across the field before diving for a touchdown. Edwards was initially ruled out at the one, but replay showed he extended the ball across the goal line for the touchdown. The score cut Missouri’s lead to 17-14 and South Carolina had hope, though it was short-lived.