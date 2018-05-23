GamecockCentral.com

South Carolina wide receivers Shi Smith and OrTre Smith combined to snatch 59 catches for 735 yards and six touchdowns as true freshmen last season.

Currently somewhat overshadowed by the return of Deebo Samuel from an injury and the presence of leading receiver Bryan Edwards, both Smiths are poised to be key factors in the Gamecocks offense, if the unit is going to live up to its explosive expectations.

It's common for players to make a sizable jump in production from their first to second seasons, and as Shi and OrTre transition into their sophomore seasons there are new goals for the two receivers.

"I think it's a lot that goes into that answer," offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon said Tuesday in Charleston. "The biggest thing is that they know what it takes to be successful on Saturdays now. And so, it's not assumed, it's not, 'Well I wonder, if I do this, will this happen that well.' Those guys know and they've played a bunch of ball and they know what it takes in order to do well on Saturdays."

Both players stepped in last season, despite their inexperience, and became key contributors in the offense.

Shi was a day-one started as a slot receiver in three-receiver sets, hauling in 29 passes for 409 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games played.

Ortre started the season as a backup but moved into the starting lineup after Samuel's injury. He collected 30 catches for 326 yards and 3 touchdowns while playing in all 13 contests.



Even more will be expected of them this year.

"That right there is invaluable, just to get those game reps," McClendon said. "So to be able to go in each venue and not be wide-eyed and not get overwhelmed with anything. I think it helps."