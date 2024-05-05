In a crucial rubber match the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Missouri Tigers saved their best show for last. The game, crucial for South Carolina's chances of hosting a regional, displayed a mix of strategic bullpen pitching and a patient rally at the plate for the Gamecocks led to the 9-4 Game Three win for South Carolina.

The game started with both defenses holding serve, as both starting pitchers, South Carolina's Dylan Eskew and Missouri's Ryan Magdic, threw hitless first innings. However, the Tigers broke through in the second inning. After a walk to Jedier Hernandez, Danny Corona capitalized with a two-run home run, seizing the early momentum. Missouri extended their lead further in the same inning due to patient at-bats that led to bases-loaded walks and a critical fielding error by South Carolina, pushing the score to 4-1 and ending Eskew's day before it really got going.

Facing a three-run deficit, South Carolina was forced to chip away at Missouri’s lead, and after several scoreless innings from both sides, the Gamecocks finally broke through. In the top of the seventh inning, Dalton Reeves ignited the comeback with a solo home run, reducing the deficit to two runs. The rally continued as Gavin Casas doubled and Ethan Petry delivered a clutch two-run homer, tying the game at 4-4 and breathing new life into the Gamecock dugout.

Entering the eighth inning tied at 4-4, South Carolina continued their offensive momentum. A sequence of hits and savvy base running resulted in three more runs, giving them a 7-4 lead. Connor McCreery, taking over pitching duties for South Carolina after Garrett Gainey held down the fort following Eskew's departure, delivered a strong performance, striking out 4 batters and maintaining control until the game was abruptly halted due to weather took over following the nearly 30-minute break.

Chris Veach took over after the delay, processing the final 4 outs to close things out defensively, and Cole Messina hammered a solo shot in the top of the 9th and Talmadge Lecroy hit an RBI single to add a couple of insurance runs and put this one to bed.

The Gamecocks move to 32-15 and 13-11 in the SEC on the season, winning back-to-back SEC series for the first time the season and setting up a key end of the season stretch to push South Carolina into regional hosting territory.

Up Next: South Carolina has a road midweek at Winthrop on Tuesday at 6 pm EST before another important series vs. #19 UGA at Founder's Park. Georgia will arrive in Columbia fresh off a series sweep vs. Vanderbilt.

