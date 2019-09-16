SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

The Gamecocks know when they'll kick off in Williams-Brice in two weeks against Kentucky, and fans will have plenty of time to prepare for it. .

The Gamecocks game against Kentucky is set for 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 28 on the SEC Network, the conference announced Monday afternoon.

Also see: Latest in-depth statistics after Bama game



Kentucky currently holds a five-game win streak over South Carolina with the last Gamecock win

The Wildcats (2-1, 0-1 SEC) have wins over Toledo and Eastern Michigan this year with the Gamecocks sitting at 1-2, 0-1 in the SEC entering Week 4 against Missouri.

Also see: What does this Alabama game mean moving forward?



Both teams are coming off home SEC losses with South Carolina dropping it's game to second-ranked Alabama and Kentucky losing late to No. 9 Florida.

Before they square off in Columbia, the Gamecocks travel to Missouri (4 p.m. ET/SEC Network Alternate) and Kentucky is at Mississippi State (4 p.m/SEC Network).