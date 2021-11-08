Game time set against Auburn
South Carolina's next home game will be a night contest.
The Gamecocks will kick off Nov. 20 against Auburn at 7 p.m. on ESPN, the league announced Monday afternoon.
South Carolina is currently 1-1 in games starting at noon, 2-0 in midday games and 2-3 at night this season.
The Gamecocks are coming off their best win of the season, a 40-17 drubbing of Florida, and travel to Missouri this weekend for a 4 p.m. kickoff. Auburn lost this week to Texas A&M and host Mississippi State.
South Carolina upset Auburn last year at home, their first win against the Tigers since joining the SEC.
