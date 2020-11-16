Thanksgiving weekend plans are officially set.

South Carolina will kick off Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m. at Georgia in what will be the final home game of the 2020 season. The game will kick off on the SEC Network.

This would mark the sixth night game of the season. The Gamecocks are 0-4 in night games this year and will host Missouri at 7:30 p.m. this week.

Georgia is currently 4-2 and coming a postponed game against Missouri last week. The Bulldogs are set to host Mississippi State this week.

South Carolina is coming off a loss to Ole Miss that led to Will Muschamp's firing and will play the Tigers this week.