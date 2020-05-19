The university announced Tuesday president Bob Caslen, athletics director Ray Tanner and the school’s three highest-paid coaches—Will Muschamp, Frank Martin and Dawn Staley—will all take 10 percent pay reductions beginning July 1.

Some of South Carolina’s highest-paid employees are taking drastic steps to try and save money during the Coronavirus pandemic.

“The global health crisis will continue to have a significant impact on the university, and I applaud our university officials and coaches for their willingness to personally contribute to our institution’s financial health,” Caslen said in a statement.

“From the very beginning of the pandemic, our leadership team has responded with tremendous professionalism and a singular determination to help the university navigate through this unprecedented challenge. I thank them for their deep commitment to our students and our mission.”

The pay cuts are expected to save over $1.2 million for the next fiscal year.

Among those five administrators and coaches, every member of the president’s cabinet.

South Carolina is estimating the cost of the pandemic could get up to $40 million through August with bigger financial implications in the 2020-21 fiscal year, which begins July 1.

Ray Tanner also said during an interview on Fox Sports 1400 the financial impact the university will deal with if there’s limited or no football this fall would be a “significant hit” financially.

“Working in intercollegiate athletics at the University of South Carolina is a tremendous calling for myself and our coaches and staff,” Tanner said in a statement.

“I am aware of the difficulties many people in our state and nation are having because of this pandemic, including the staff and students of our great University. These shared voluntary sacrifices will help address the anticipated financial shortfalls at Carolina.”

The university is also doing a few other things to try and save money during the pandemic, and it includes delaying construction projects, deferring “non-critical maintenance,” only hiring for “mission critical” positions and eliminating university-funded travel.

The SEC athletic directors are set to meet sometime soon on whether or not they’ll allow student athletes back on campus this June and right now South Carolina is preparing to restart in-person classes this August.

Will Muschamp went on WNML in Knoxville Tuesday and spoke about his voluntary pay cut.

“It’s the right thing to do. It’s what’s best for our institution and our state. We’re hoping it’s not going to be as bad as we think it’s going to be," Muschamp said, "not just at the athletic department but as a university and as a state. It’s the right thing to do.”