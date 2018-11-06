The Gamecocks lost their exhibition game against Division II Augusta on Oct. 26. While it's never encouraging to lose a game like that, rumors of the implosion of the basketball program are exaggerated and premature.

The reasons have been run through: Augusta wanted the win more, Augusta had a game plan and ran plays, South Carolina wasn't playing to win, Frank Martin didn't call a single timeout, letting his players figure things out. All those are true, but South Carolina still has something to prove to get the season off to a good start.

"We were no good practicing for three days going into that game," Martin said. "I think it was good for us."

"(Practice) is the biggest hurdle right now, and I think our freshmen understand that," Martin said.

What to watch for

Umm... Everything?

Despite nominally returning four starters, the Gamecocks' lineup is far from settled. Chris Silva will start at center. That's settled. Justin Minaya seems set at one of the wing positions.

After that...

Felipe Haase started the exhibition at power forward instead of two-year starter Maik Kotsar. Hassani Gravett started most of last season at point guard, but came off the bench against Augusta. Graduate transfer Tre Campbell started in his place and played well, but missed most of the second half with a sprained ankle, the same injury that cost him a lot of practice time this preseason. Freshman A.J. Lawson started at the other wing position and looked like a freshman: a mix of big plays and mistakes.

Even Silva and Minaya face questions. Minaya has good size and plays hard, is a good defender, a strong rebounder from the wing, and capable scorer. But as a freshman he didn't excel at any of these things. Will he take the next step and become an impact player this season?

Silva was named a preseason All-SEC player, an overdue recognition for someone who sometimes gets lost in Kentucky's parade of All-Americans and first-round draft picks. Yet Silva got benched in the exhibition. He has struggled with foul trouble his entire career, and committed two fouls outside the three-point line against Augusta - freshman mistakes from a senior that made Martin so mad he sat Silva. Was it a blip or is Silva still an impact player "when he's not in foul trouble?"

"If we can keep the officials outside the building, we can keep him out of foul trouble," Martin said. "He's got to do a better job."

The Gamecocks also have to replace Frank Booker. A graduate transfer, Booker was a surprise star in his one season with the Gamecocks. Booker was a calming influence on the court, as well as a tough defender and dead-eye shooter. There isn't an immediately obvious candidate on the roster to replace him, but then again, a year ago this time, nobody expected Booker to do all that either.

Oh, and they lost the exhibition.

Bring a roster

The Gamecocks list eight new players this season, so grab a scorecard on your way in. It's does get a little easier, though, since half of them won't play Tuesday. Guard Jair Bolden will sit out the season after transferring from George Washington. Freshmen T.J. Moss (foot) and Alanzo Frank (knee) will miss the game with injuries. Freshman Jermaine Couisnard has not been cleared by the NCAA to play. Couisnard is enrolled in classes and practicing with the team, but there is no timetable for the NCAA to make a decision. Martin called the situation a "holding pattern."

Graduate transfer Campbell practiced over the weekend and will play. Freshmen Lawson, Keyshawn Bryant, and walk-on Nathan Nelson will also be in uniform. Nelson did not play in the exhibition.

Scouting USC Upstate

There are a number of links between the Gamecocks and Spartans, beginning with the "USC" in the name. Martin tried to hire head coach Dave Dickerson, then an assistant at Ohio State, two years ago after assistant Matt Figger took the Austin Peay job. Chuck Martin eventually got the job, and Dickerson, caught up in the Thad Matta saga, spent a year as a scout for Utah Jazz before taking the job at Upstate this past offseason.

More meaningfully, Martin's son Brandon is a freshman for the Spartans. Martin got teary-eyed talking about coaching against his son, saying he has tried not to think about it because of how emotional it makes him.

"That's going to be hard for me, proud but hard," Martin said. "Emotionally it would tear me up. I'm really proud of him."

"I'll tell you what was real uncomfortable: the scouting report," Martin continued. "It will be a moment that, whenever I'm done, I can look back and say, wow, that was powerful."

USC Upstate is coming off a 7-25 season, finishing last in the Atlantic Sun. Upstate made the move to the Big South this season. Upstate's leading returning scorer is 6-2 guard Deion Holmes, averaging 15.5 points per game. 6-6 forward Malik Moore is the leading returning rebounder at 6.1 per game. Upstate is undersized, with just two players over 6-7, a pair of skinny 6-9 freshmen, Ross Ryan and Nevin Zink.

Quick hits

Martin is undefeated in season openers, going 5-0 at Kansas State and 6-0 so far at South Carolina. ... He lost his only previous game against Upstate, though, 74-68 in 2013. ... South Carolina won the other three meetings between the two schools. ... South Carolina is 81-29 all time in season openers.

The Ws

Who: South Carolina vs USC Upstate

When: 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 6

Where: Colonial Life Arena

Watch: SEC Network+

