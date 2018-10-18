But players aren't dismayed about it and they think they can vastly outperform their preseason rankings.

The Gamecocks were picked 11th making it three straight years they've been picked in the bottom half of the league and sixth time in seven seasons under Frank Martin that's happen.

"I feel like we're under the radar. I like this team a lot; I like our team. We're more lanky, more athletic from what I see in practice. We like to compete," Chris Silva said. "The young guys are messing up plays but even though they're messing up lays they're competing. that's the most important thing."

The Gamecocks are returning four starters from last year's team—Silva, Maik Kotsar, Hassani Gravett and Justin Minaya—and three of those played major minutes on the Gamecocks' Final Four team.

Silva is coming off an All-SEC honor last year and is the conference's reigning Defensive Player of the Year. He was honored with a preseason First-Team All-SEC nod at media days Tuesday.

But, even with a few preseason awards coming in, Silva seems under the radar and Martin hopes the senior gets the credit he deserves this season.

"If he had that resume and played at Kentucky or Florida, what would they be saying about Chris now? What would they be saying about our program now, returning four players including this? It's a rhetoric that I don't know why it starts or where it goes. It doesn't mean we're better or worse, but it's a little misleading to our fanbase that we don't give credit to Chris for how good he is."

In seven seasons with Frank Martin the Gamecocks have either matched or outperformed their preseason rankings in all but one year.

In two straight years after being picked seventh and eighth, the Gamecocks finished in the top four of the conference.

This year, despite returning four starters from last year's team and a vital bench player in Felipe Haase, the Gamecocks were still picked near the bottom of the conference.

But it's nothing new for the team, who is used to not garnering a lot of preseason hype.

"I feel like we've always been kind of under the radar. We were projected to years ago eighth in the SEC and ended up going to the Final Four," "We were projected eighth in the conference and ended up being in the top four teams in the whole nation. I feel like we've always somewhat been under the radar."

So what can the Gamecocks do to start popping up on basketball fans' radars? For Kostar, it's easy.

He said they "just have to win games" and the respect will come. Martin said while he's "disappointed" that the hype hasn't built around the team quite yet, it's hard for any team to stand out in a deep SEC field.

"I don't think that's as big a knock on our guys as it is a credit to how good the league is," Martin said. "It's hard to find slots on which team is where because there are so many good teams."

