South Carolina basketball returns to action Friday night against Stony Brook. Both teams are looking to move to 2-0 on the season.

Making Frank Happy

Frank Martin has always said that he doesn't look at the score, he looks at defense, rebounding, and getting the ball to the rim. Do those things well and he'll be happy, and the points will take care of themselves.

That's pretty much how the last game played out. South Carolina outrebounded USC Upstate by 16. It shot 37 free throws and scored 36 point in the paint. It held Upstate to 32.8 percent shooting. And it wasn't dominant but South Carolina scored enough to win.

"We defended pretty well today, and we rebounded fairly well," Martin said after the game. "Offensively we didn't play bad, we just didn't make shots."

Offensive Offense

Martin insisted he was happy after the win over Upstate, but there is still a lot of work that needs to be done on offense. Dawn Staley has talked about how she wants her team to play "positionless basketball." Martin is getting the same thing, but not by design.

South Carolina brought in eight new players in the offseason, although that includes a transfer who won't play this year, a walk on, and a player who hasn't been cleared by the NCAA. Still, that is a lot of players to try to get up to speed. Now add injuries to graduate transfer Tre Campbell and freshmen Alanzo Frink and T.J. Moss and the roster has been in turmoil. South Carolina even brought in another walk-on just to have ten players in practice.

That turmoil could be summed up n one play against Upstate: Hassani Gravett, last year's starting point guard who is a reserve two guard this year, grabbed a defensive rebound. A.J. Lawson, a freshman two guard who is the de facto backup point guard right now, ran to Gravett to get the ball and initiate the offense. Gravett, still used to initiating the offense himself, wasn't expecting Lawson, they collided, and nearly lost the ball out of bounds.

One of the biggest concerns is Campbell. He was expected to step in and run the team immediately. In the first half of the exhibition against Augusta, he looked up to the task despite missing practice time with a sprained ankle. Then, Campbell stepped on someone else's foot early in the second half, reinjuring the ankle. In the two weeks leading up to the season opener Campbell practiced just twice, and it showed. He was 1-7 from the floor with no assists and two turnovers and on several occasions looked lost.

"We've got to get better play from Tre Campbell," Martin said. "He was playing real well before he turned his ankle. It's not the injury that's holding him back, it's the fact that he hasn't gotten reps in the wy we play."

Some of the offensive problems, as Martin likes to say, will take care of themselves. The Gamecocks were 0-18 from three against Upstate, the first time in six years they didn't make a three. But most of the attempts were good looks in the flow of the offense, and they will fall eventually.

"I thought we took good threes," Martin said. "I have no problem with the threes we shot."

The other problem was the 19 turnovers. Upstate only got 11 points off the turnovers, but that's still 19 wasted possessions. Chris Silva had four turnovers, which is understandable for the focal point of the offense. But Lawson had five and Keyshawn Bryant had three. Unfortunately, mistakes happen when you play freshmen, and South Carolina will have to deal with it.

"Those are things with first year guys that we are going to have to battle," Martin said. "They've got no choice. They're going to play."

And if you were wondering, the expected backup point guard is Moss, another freshman.

Scouting Stony Brook

The Seawolves won their first game 77-74 over George Washington in one of the most exciting games of

the young season. Stony Brook fell behind 22-0, missed its first 18 shots, and needed almost 11 minutes to make its first field goal. And yet Stony Brook stormed back, trailing by ten a halftime and scoring 39 points in the second half to force overtime and come away with the win.

Stony Brook missed its first ten three-point attempts, and finished 6-26. The Seawolves scored in bunches, led by Elijah Olaniyi, last year's America East Rookie of the Year. Olaniyi had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Seawolves.

Stoney Brook is led by third-year coach Jeff Boals. Boals was formerly an assistant under Thad Matta at Ohio State. That means South Carolina's first two games of the season are against former Matta assistants (USC Upstate's Dave Dickerson was on staff with Boals). It's an interesting fact (though that may be a stretch), that has almost no impact on the game.

The Ws

Who: South Carolina vs Stony Brook

When: Friday, November 9, 7:00 pm

Where: Colonial Life Arena

Watch: SEC Network+

