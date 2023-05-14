South Carolina loses their weekend series against the Arkansas Razorbacks in game three as bats go cold after a dominant performance by Arkansas’ Junior LHP Hunter Hollan.





Hollan silenced South Carolina’s bats with 10 strikeouts in 9 innings pitched. The San Jacinto College transfer has been a strong addition to Arkansas’ bullpen. Hollan has started 13 games for the Razorbacks pitching a .394 ERA.





The beginning of the game was fast-paced and evenly matched, both teams entered the game with 37-13 records. After several 1-2-3 innings for both teams, Arkansas started to pull away with a lead that South Carolina could not catch up to majorly due to a recent hitting slump by major team players.





Four time SEC freshman of the week, Ethan Petry went 0-4 today at the plate along with teammate Michael Braswell. Both players have been hitting slumps in recent series.





Freshman Will Tippett scored South Carolina’s only run today on a solo home run, only his third home run of the season.





Sophomore Cole Messina led the Gamecocks with two hits today, including a double in four at bats. Messina has been a major part of South Carolina’s offense this season with 15 homeruns this season.





South Carolina coaches and fans continue to look for the answer to their ongoing cold streak at bat, especially after the dominant start to the season the Gamecocks had.





Sophomore LHP Matthew Becker started on the mound for the Gamecocks, but struggled to find his groove long term. Becker started the game strong with 7 strikeouts but quickly ran out of steam by the fifth inning allowing four total hits.





Becker was unable to keep up with strong batters like Junior Peyton Holt and Junior Ben McLaughlin. Holt, a former teammate of Gamecock James Hicks at Crowder College, had three hits and two runs in today’s contest. McLaughlin hit a solo homerun, the first and only for the Razorbacks in the weekend series against South Carolina.





Arkansas native Hicks closed on the mound with two strikeouts and one run in two innings. Hicks has a 3.88 ERA on the season and has been a key relief pitcher in South Carolina’s bullpen this season.





In the end, Arkansas overpowered and took advantage of South Carolina's slumps to win the series, pushing them to the top of the SEC regular season rankings.



