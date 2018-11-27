The Gamecocks have a few options on the table, but more than likely will be playing on New Year's Eve.

With just one game left in the regular season, South Carolina's bowl destinations are getting clearer.

The two favorites last weekend—the Liberty and Gator bowls—remained the two likeliest choices for the Gamecocks, both being played the final day of the year.

A few national outlets threw out bowls like the Belk Bowl or Music City, but those seem less likely to happen that the two clear-cut favorites.

The Belk Bowl, which is played in Charlotte, might look elsewhere since South Carolina opens the season at Bank of America Stadium next year against North Carolina.

As for the Music City Bowl in Nashville, the Gamecocks played in Nashville already this season, traveling to Nashville to play Vanderbilt, although the bowl game is played at Nissan Stadium, the home of the Titans.

The Gamecocks (6-5, 4-4 SEC) host Akron in the final regular season game of the year Saturday (noon, SEC Network) with its final chance at bolstering its win total before the postseason.

They'll find out their bowl fate Sunday, Dec. 2 after the College Football Playoff is announced and teams start officially accepting bowl bids.

View the projections below.

Full list of bowl projections

Sporting News: Gator Bowl vs. Northwestern (Dec. 31)

CBS: Liberty Bowl vs. TCU (Dec. 31)

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Liberty Bowl vs. Baylor (Dec. 31)

ESPN (Mitch Sherman): Belk Bowl vs. Pittsburgh (Dec. 29)

Sports Illustrated: Music City Bowl vs. Boston College (Dec. 28)

Saturday Down South: Belk Bowl vs. N.C. State (Dec. 29)

SB Nation: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl vs. Michigan State (Dec. 31)