Lawson fell behind early but rallied to make it a full count, ultimately walking him after a nine-pitch at bat to surrender the go-ahead run.

He'd strike out David Dunn on five pitches with the only thing standing between him and the dugout and a chance for the Gamecocks to take the lead in the bottom of the tenth being Charlie Maxwell.

When Graham Lawson came in, he worked into a little bit of trouble, loading the bases with one out but found himself in a prime opportunity to get out of it.

“The guy, give him credit. He had a great at-bat,” Lawson said. “I really wasn’t in command of my fastball good enough and ultimately that’s what caused it. The guy fouled off a bunch of 3-2 pitches I put right there for him. I just didn’t make the pitch when I needed to.”

But the at-bat presented a larger issue (as large an issue as there can be seven games into the season) with the Gamecocks’ bullpen faltering twice in extra innings this weekend.

Over the course of the weekend, the bullpen walked nine batters, all of those coming in losses Friday and Sunday.

Friday, Daniel Lloyd walked the first two batters of the inning before giving up a go-ahead single while Parker Coyne walked two more, including one with the bases loaded, before Lawson did the same Sunday.

The bullpen at times this season has looked lights-out, including once Sunday with Lloyd slamming the door in the eighth and ninth innings to keep things tied, but faltered in other spots.

So far this season the bullpen numbers have bee mixed with a 3.10 ERA and 1.62 WHIP in 20.1 innings. The strikeouts per nine number is great (14.2) but relievers are walking 7.5 batters per nine innings to start the year.

“You have to throw strikes. It’s a carbon copy,” Mark Kingston said. “We gave them those runs on Friday night because we walked them and we gave them that rally today because we walked them. That’s not acceptable.”

Lawson is a prime example of the team’s bullpen this year, getting up into the mid-90s to start the season and putting together three scoreless outings to start the year before giving up three walks Sunday.

“Graham’s one of the guys we need to be good for us. He was throwing 96 miles per hour and he just needs to stay in the strike zone,” Kingston said. “We’re going to continue to stick with him. He needs to make sure when he’s in there he’s throwing strikes. There’s not a lack of confidence in him. It’s just he and we know he has to throw strikes.”

For Lawson, the beginning of the season will obviously be an adjustment period as he comes back from Tommy John surgery, which kept him out all of 2019.



To start the year he put together three shutout innings before Sunday and afterwards has a 2.25 ERA with a 2-to-1 strikeout to walk ratio and will continue to be a big piece of South Carolina’s back-end of the bullpen.

“I can’t complain with how I feel. It’s been a long 18 months. It was 613 days from last outing to this outing,” he said. “I can’t blame anything on the injury other than I just didn’t make pitches. You have to want the ball in that spot. I continue to still do. I want to be the guy late in the game when it comes to it.”