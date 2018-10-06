GamecockCentral.com

** Download the Gamecock Central Gameday Guide - This content gives information about Vanderbilt, breaks down the keys for a USC win, gives critical performers for the Gamecocks, and other relevant game information.

** The Gamecocks and Tigers have split eight games evenly in the all-time series. South Carolina holds a 2-1 advantage on both team's home field, but Mizzou has a pair of neutral site bowl game wins versus Carolina.

** South Carolina is looking for its 400th win at home. They have posted 399 wins in school history when playing in Columbia.

** Since Mizzou joined the SEC, the Gamecocks hold a 4-2 series advantage. South Carolina won the first two SEC Eastern Division battles between the two schools that claim Columbia as its home, posting a 31-10 win in the Palmetto State in 2012, then pulling out an improbable 27-24 double-overtime victory in Missouri in 2013. In 2014, the Tigers overcame a 13-point deficit in the final seven minutes to squeeze out a 21-20 victory at Williams-Brice Stadium, then won by a 24-10 count at Memorial Stadium in 2015. The Gamecocks were 31-21 and 31-13 winners in the last two seasons.

** Head coach Will Muschamp is 3-2 in his career against Missouri. Coach Muschamp was 1-2 against the Tigers while at Florida, and is 2-0 as the Carolina head coach.

** The Gamecocks have scored exactly 31 points in four of the previous eight meetings against Mizzou, including the last two, winning three of those four contests.

** Senior cornerback Rashad Fenton intercepted his third pass of the season and his third in as many games, when he picked off Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson. He also has interceptions off Georgia's Jake Fromm and Vanderbilt's Kyle Shurmur. Fenton leads the SEC and is tied for second in the country with his three picks.

** The Gamecocks have pitched a shutout in the second half of each of their last two games - at Vanderbilt and at Kentucky, and have not allowed a second half point in their last five quarters. They held Kentucky to just 75 yards in the second half while limiting Benny Snell to just 21 yards on 15 carries.

** The Gamecocks limited Kentucky to just 3-of-11 on third-down conversions. For the season, Carolina has held its opponents to 25.0 percent (11-of-44) on third down conversions, the nation's fourth-best mark. Last season, the Gamecocks struggled getting off the field on third down, allowing conversion on 39.8 percent of their opportunities. Here are the top 2018 national rankings: