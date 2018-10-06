GamecockCentral.com

Gamecock Central Gameday Headquarters
Missouri (3-1, 0-1 SEC) at South Carolina (2-2, 1-2 SEC)
Noon ET - Williams-Brice Stadium (80,250) - SEC Network
Line: USC (-1)
Television: Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Kris Budden
Radio: Gamecock IMG Sports Network - Todd Ellis, Tommy Suggs, Langston Moore (Radio affiliates)
National Radio: Sirius 103/XM 191
Quick Notes
** The Gamecocks and Tigers have split eight games evenly in the all-time series. South Carolina holds a 2-1 advantage on both team's home field, but Mizzou has a pair of neutral site bowl game wins versus Carolina.
** South Carolina is looking for its 400th win at home. They have posted 399 wins in school history when playing in Columbia.
** Since Mizzou joined the SEC, the Gamecocks hold a 4-2 series advantage. South Carolina won the first two SEC Eastern Division battles between the two schools that claim Columbia as its home, posting a 31-10 win in the Palmetto State in 2012, then pulling out an improbable 27-24 double-overtime victory in Missouri in 2013. In 2014, the Tigers overcame a 13-point deficit in the final seven minutes to squeeze out a 21-20 victory at Williams-Brice Stadium, then won by a 24-10 count at Memorial Stadium in 2015. The Gamecocks were 31-21 and 31-13 winners in the last two seasons.
** Head coach Will Muschamp is 3-2 in his career against Missouri. Coach Muschamp was 1-2 against the Tigers while at Florida, and is 2-0 as the Carolina head coach.
** The Gamecocks have scored exactly 31 points in four of the previous eight meetings against Mizzou, including the last two, winning three of those four contests.
** Senior cornerback Rashad Fenton intercepted his third pass of the season and his third in as many games, when he picked off Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson. He also has interceptions off Georgia's Jake Fromm and Vanderbilt's Kyle Shurmur. Fenton leads the SEC and is tied for second in the country with his three picks.
** The Gamecocks have pitched a shutout in the second half of each of their last two games - at Vanderbilt and at Kentucky, and have not allowed a second half point in their last five quarters. They held Kentucky to just 75 yards in the second half while limiting Benny Snell to just 21 yards on 15 carries.
** The Gamecocks limited Kentucky to just 3-of-11 on third-down conversions. For the season, Carolina has held its opponents to 25.0 percent (11-of-44) on third down conversions, the nation's fourth-best mark. Last season, the Gamecocks struggled getting off the field on third down, allowing conversion on 39.8 percent of their opportunities. Here are the top 2018 national rankings:
NOTES PROVIDED BY USC MEDIA RELATIONS
South Carolina Regular Season Depth Chart
Head Coach Will Muschamp
Assistant Coaches
Collyn Taylor: I think the biggest question heading into this game is the availability of Jake Bentley, who’s been limited this week in practice. He’s South Carolina’s best chance on offense to beat Missouri, and if he can’t go then it’s going to be hard to get a lot going through the air with an unproven quarterback in Michael Scarnecchia. Defensively, Drew Lock is hard to stop against a fully healthy secondary. With Ibe out and Jamyest Williams nursing a shoulder injury I think Lock will be able to have a big game and ultimately lead Missouri to a win. I think it’ll be close until the end with a late Missouri score making it look worse than the game actually was. Missouri 31, South Carolina 21
Wes Mitchell: It may make me look bad in the end, but I'm going to go on a limb and say that South Carolina's offense is able to stay on the field enough, regardless of who is at quarterback, and that the Carolina defense is going to turn Missouri over a few times and the Gamecocks find a way to win at home. It certainly won't be easy though. South Carolina 24, Missouri 21.
Michael Beckham: The Gamecocks have yet to run effectively or play a good defensive game against a team with a pulse. They’ll need both with the question marks following the Kentucky game. At this point, Missouri is playing good football, and USC is not. Even with Bentley, I’m not sure USC has enough to win this game. Missouri has won nine of its last eleven games, and I think they continue that surge. Missouri 27 USC 20
Chris Clark: USC enters this important contest with plenty of uncertainty on offense, mostly related to the quarterback position. Against quality competition, the Gamecocks have made too many key mistakes and will be under the gun in a bigger way in this one with Jake Bentley's health in question. Drew Lock and Missouri can score points as well and present issues for a Gamecock defense that has some questions with depth. Missouri 27, USC 16
Will Helms: If Jake Bentley cannot go, that's a big blow for the Gamecocks as Saturday would have been a chance to break out of his slump against Missouri's porous pass defense. South Carolina will struggle to move the ball and lose a close one, Missouri 23-20
