Collyn Taylor: South Carolina doesn't match up well with the Aggies and I think that will show Saturday. The Aggies run the ball well and have a really good run defense, both of which will likely cause problems against the Gamecocks. I think A&M jumps out to a quick lead and forces South Carolina to get one-dimensional. Texas A&M 31, South Carolina 23

Wes Mitchell: This isn't a great matchup for South Carolina, but Vegas seems to know something with A&M opening as just a 2-point favorite. While the running game is going to be a key on both sides, I believe South Carolina is going to have to be very good in the passing game to win this one. Carolina is due a game where it all comes together. South Carolina 24, Texas A&M 21

Michael Beckham: Even with A&M’s defense vulnerable up top, I feel like the Gamecocks need to have good time of possession to win this game. They will also need to keep plays in front of them on defense and defend the red zone well. In the end, I just don’t see the Gamecocks getting it done as their margin for error is just too small in this game. I think the Aggies will run effectively and prevent the Gamecocks from doing the same. Texas A&M 31, South Carolina 20

Chris Clark: Two of A&M's areas of strength - running the football and stopping the run - have been weaknesses for the Gamecocks. The Aggies have dropped two games to excellent opponents (Alabama and Clemson) and have plenty of weapons on both sides of the ball. Texas A&M 31, South Carolina 24



Will Helms: This is a completely different A&M team than we've seen in the past. The defense is stout, especially against the run and the offense runs the ball better than nearly every team in the conference. It should be close, but A&M should control the clock and come away with the low-scoring victory. Texas A&M 21, South Carolina 17



