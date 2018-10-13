Gamecock Central Gameday Headquarters - South Carolina vs. Texas A&M
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL
Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1 SEC) at South Carolina (3-2, 2-2 SEC)
When: Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018 - 3:30 p.m. EDT
Where: Williams-Brice Stadium (80,250), Columbia, S.C.
Television: SEC Network (Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Kris Budden)
Local Radio: Gamecock IMG Sports Network (Todd Ellis, Tommy Suggs, Langston Moore)
National Radio: Sirius 105/XM 190
Odds: Texas A&M -2.5; over/under 52
Weather: Sunny, with a high near 75
Roster | Printable Roster | Schedule/Scores | Scholarship Breakdown | Redshirt Tracker | Depth Chart
Gamecock Central Predictions
Collyn Taylor: South Carolina doesn't match up well with the Aggies and I think that will show Saturday. The Aggies run the ball well and have a really good run defense, both of which will likely cause problems against the Gamecocks. I think A&M jumps out to a quick lead and forces South Carolina to get one-dimensional. Texas A&M 31, South Carolina 23
Wes Mitchell: This isn't a great matchup for South Carolina, but Vegas seems to know something with A&M opening as just a 2-point favorite. While the running game is going to be a key on both sides, I believe South Carolina is going to have to be very good in the passing game to win this one. Carolina is due a game where it all comes together. South Carolina 24, Texas A&M 21
Michael Beckham: Even with A&M’s defense vulnerable up top, I feel like the Gamecocks need to have good time of possession to win this game. They will also need to keep plays in front of them on defense and defend the red zone well. In the end, I just don’t see the Gamecocks getting it done as their margin for error is just too small in this game. I think the Aggies will run effectively and prevent the Gamecocks from doing the same. Texas A&M 31, South Carolina 20
Chris Clark: Two of A&M's areas of strength - running the football and stopping the run - have been weaknesses for the Gamecocks. The Aggies have dropped two games to excellent opponents (Alabama and Clemson) and have plenty of weapons on both sides of the ball. Texas A&M 31, South Carolina 24
Will Helms: This is a completely different A&M team than we've seen in the past. The defense is stout, especially against the run and the offense runs the ball better than nearly every team in the conference. It should be close, but A&M should control the clock and come away with the low-scoring victory. Texas A&M 21, South Carolina 17
Quick Notes
NOTES PROVIDED BY USC MEDIA RELATIONS
** This is the fifth meeting on the gridiron between South Carolina and Texas A&M. The Gamecocks are still looking for their first win over their "permanent" SEC Western Division rivals from College Station. The two schools met for the first time in 2014 in Columbia, with A&M rolling up a 52-28 win in the season opener for both teams.
** Carolina opened up a 17-7 third quarter lead and led 17-10 heading into the final period before Keith Ford ran for two scores as the Aggies (4-1, 2-0 SEC) rallied for a 24-17 win in College Station on Sept. 30, 2017. Jake Bentley therw for 256 yards and two touchdowns, but was sacked seven times in the contest. A&M outgained the Gamecocks (3-2, 1-2 SEC) by a 151-7 margin in the fourth quarter. Kellen Mond completed 19-of-27 passes for 159 yards and rushed 16 times for 95 yards for the Aggies.
** Carolina is 3-8 all-time against teams from the Lone Star State, going 1-0 against Texas, 1-2 against both Baylor and Houston, and 0-4 against Texas A&M. The Gamecocks' 2015 trip to College Station marked their first venture into the state of Texas since dropping an 18-17 decision to Baylor in Waco on October 2, 1976.
** The Carolina roster features three players who list Texas as their home state. Linebacker Eldridge Thompson played his prep ball in Memphis, but his mother and sister now make their home in Houston. Graduate transfer safety J.T. Ibe played his high school ball in Mansfield, Texas and earned his undergraduate degree from Rice University in Houston. Graduate transfer defensive back Nick Harvey lists Lancaster, Texas as his hometown. He played for Travis High School in Richmond, Texas, before spending 2014-17 as a member of the Texas A&M football squad. He earned his undergraduate degree from A&M in university studies with a concentration in agriculture and life sciences.
** This is a game that Carolina defensive back Nick Harvey had to have circled on his calendar. The Lancaster, Texas product played 38 games for the Aggies from 2014-16, including 13 starts. He recorded 109 tackles during his tenure at Texas A&M under head coach Kevin Sumlin. He was redshirted during the 2017 season.
** South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp is 1-2 vs. A&M. He was a 20-17 winner in College Station in 2012 while leading the Florida Gators, and is winless in two tries leading the Gamecocks.
** The Gamecocks have allowed just 12 second-half points in their last seven quarters played after intermission. After holding Kentucky to just 75 yards in the second half while limiting Benny Snell to just 21 yards on 15 carries, the Gamecocks shut down Missouri's Drew Lock last Saturday. The senior quarterback completed just 3-of-14 passes for 20 yards with two interceptions after intermission last Saturday. He finished his career with a 1-3 mark against South Carolina with four touchdowns and six interceptions.
** The Gamecocks limited Missouri to just 4-of-16 on third-down conversions, including 0-for-7 in the second half. For the season, Carolina has held its opponents to 25.0 percent (15-of-60) on third down conversions, the nation's fourth-best mark. Last season, the Gamecocks struggled getting off the field on third down, allowing conversion on 39.8 percent of their opportunities.