Collyn Taylor: South Carolina has made a lot of progress offensively but this is the best defensive line they’ll face all year. On the other side of the ball, South Carolina’s struggled to stop the run and Clemson has a legitimate Heisman contender in the backfield. Clemson 41, South Carolina 10 Wes Mitchell: South Carolina's offense is going to perform better than most expect as this group has executed for the last month and is playing with a lot of confidence. But there are too many matchups that go towards the Tigers for the Gamecocks to pull the biggest upset in the rivalry's history. Clemson 41-24 Michael Beckham: While the South Carolina offense has shown promise, the defense has gotten worse as the season has progressed. While I like the combination of Bentley and the Gamecock receivers, they are facing the top defense in the country. They simply won't be able to put up the type of score needed to make this a game as the Gamecock defense will likely have its worse game of the season. Clemson 51-17 Will Helms: This feels like the first year in awhile that there is little optimism from South Carolina fans. Most have written this off as another blowout. However, I think this is the first year under Muschamp that the Gamecock offense has the ability to move the ball on the Tigers. South Carolina should score more this year than the last two seasons combined, but Clemson's offense is too good for this banged up defense to stop. Clemson 37-24

Josh Low's Weekly Thoughts - Each week, Josh Low weighs in on the Gamecocks' matchup, the SEC, and college football in general. Wes Mitchell's Carolina Confidential - Final thoughts on South Carolina vs. Clemson including key players and what to watch for - Presented by Herring Insurance Services. Vegas Insider's Brian Edwards on USC and more - VI's senior handicapper joins Gamecock Central with insight on the Clemson game and more. Breaking Down The Keys - What do the Gamecocks need to do Saturday to get the win? Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell have the answers.

** This is the 116th meeting between these two Palmetto State schools in a series that dates back to 1896. The teams have met every year since 1909, making the Carolina-Clemson series the second-longest running consecutively played series in college football at 110-straight meetings, behind only Minnesota – Wisconsin. The Tigers hold a 69-42-4 lead in the all-time series, including an 18-10-1 mark in Clemson and a 51-32-3 advantage in Columbia. However, the Gamecocks have won five of the last nine and the teams have split the last 12 meetings. ** The winner of this week's game will earn that school another point in the Certified SC Grown Palmetto Series between South Carolina and Clemson. Additionally, another point will be awarded today to the winner of the month-long Food Drive. The Gamecocks are a perfect 3-0 since the Palmetto Series begin in 2015-16. Carolina currently leads this year's competition by a 4-3 margin. ** Will Muschamp has tied Steve Spurrier's record for most wins in his first three seasons as the Carolina head coach with 21. Coach Spurrier posted a 21-16 record in his first three seasons (2005-07), guiding the Gamecocks to records of 7-5, 8-5, and 6-6, while Coach Muschamp is currently 21-15 (6-7, 9-4, 6-4) with three games left on the slate. With a sixth win last week, Muschamp becomes the first coach in school history to take the team to bowl games in each of his first three seasons. Coach Spurrier's third squad was bowl-eligible, but was not selected to play in a bowl game. Joe Morrison is the only coach to record 20 or more wins in his first three seasons at Carolina Morrison logged a 20-14 mark from 1983-85, going 5-6, 10-2, and 5-6. ** Carolina (6-4) and Clemson (11-0) enter this year's contest with a combined 17 victories. The record for most combined wins in the series at the time the game was played is 19, set in 2012 and matched in 2013. The teams also combined for 18 wins in 2011 and 2017. Prior to this decade, the high was 16 combined wins. ** Clemson enters the game as the nation's second-ranked team, according to the Associated Press. A win over the Tigers would be considered the second-best victory and the top road win in Carolina history, based on the AP rankings. Five of Carolina's top seven wins based on the AP rankings have come since 2009, including a win over top-ranked Alabama in 2010.

