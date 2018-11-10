Columbia Mortgage Network

Collyn Taylor: Florida is bad offensively and are sputtering right now but South Carolina's defense hasn't been great this season either. I think this turns into a stop-and-go kind of game with South Carolina having enough talent to will the team to a win. South Carolina 13, Florida 12. Wes Mitchell: Florida certainly could bounce back in a big way from a couple of tough losses, but this feels like a team reeling right now and the Gators are struggling at the quarterback position. It's hard to win in this league without strong play there. With Jake Bentley playing some of the best ball of his career, I think that position is the difference in the game as Carolina wins another close ball game. South Carolina 28, Florida 24 Michael Beckham: Florida is not as bad a team as they showed the last two weeks, but I don't believe they are the #15 team in the nation. South Carolina seems to have good momentum heading into this game, while Florida is starting to come apart as a squad. I think the Gamecocks take advantage of yet another dead road crowd during a noon game. It won't be a shootout like Ole Miss, but Carolina will make just enough plays. South Carolina 23, Florida 20 Chris Clark: This one should be similar to many of USC's matchups the last several weeks - a tight one that will come down to a few plays and be a fourth-quarter affair. I expect a better Gators performance than the one the team put on against Missouri, but both teams still have plenty of questions. I like USC's chances of putting together a few scoring drives and making a key play or two, winning the turnover margin battle, to walk away with a close win. South Carolina 27, Florida 24.

Wes Mitchell's Carolina Confidential - Final thoughts on South Carolina vs. Florida including key players and what to watch for - Presented by Herring Insurance Services. Vegas Insider's Brian Edwards - VI's senior handicapper joins Gamecock Central with insight on the Florida game and more. Pro Football Focus Preview: South Carolina vs. Florida - A deep dive into the analytics of what to expect from the Gators. Breaking Down The Keys - What do the Gamecocks need to do Saturday to get the road win? Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell have the answers.

** This is the 39th meeting in a series that dates back to 1911. The Gators lead the all-time series, 26-9-3, including a 14-2 advantage in Gainesville and an 11-7-1 lead when playing in Columbia. The teams have also met three times at a neutral site with Florida winning once and the other two games ending in a tie. The Gamecocks have won five of the last eight contests between the two squads after losing 18 of the previous 19 meetings. ** The Gamecocks have won five of the last eight gridiron battles with the Gators after winning just four of the first 30 meetings between the two schools. ** Jake Bentley shook off three interceptions to throw for 249 yards and scored a pair of rushing touchdowns as the Gamecocks posted a 28-20 win over the Gators and interim head coach Randy Shannon on Nov. 11, 2017 in Columbia. A.J. Turner ran 22 times for 136 yards and Mon Denson rushed for the first two touchdowns of his career, as Carolina had its best offensive game of the season with 469 total yards. ** Florida outgained South Carolina 372-256 in cruising to a 20-7 win in The Swamp on November 12, 2016. Gator quarterback Austin Appleby completed 17-of-21 passes for 201 yards, while Carolina QB Jake Bentley was 18-of-33 for 213 yards. The Gamecocks could muster just 43 rushing yards on 30 attempts, while Florida logged 171 yards on the ground. ** South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp has been part of this rivalry as a head coach six times, posting a pair of wins. He is 1-1 against the Gators as South Carolina's head coach after posting a 1-3 mark against the Gamecocks as Florida's head coach. Coach Muschamp compiled a 28-21 record in four seasons at Florida. ** The Gamecocks boast 10 players from the state of Florida including Jordon Carty (Lauderdale Lakes), Jamel Cook (Miami), Rashad Fenton (Miami), Deshaun Fenwick (Bradenton), Evan Hinson (Deltona), Rosendo Louis Jr. (Deerfield Beach), Christian Pellage (Brooksville), Michael Scarnecchia (Fleming Island), Keir Thomas (Miami) and Lavonte Valentine (Melbourne). ** Several members of the Carolina football program were once part of Gator Nation. Head coach Will Muschamp (2011-14); assistants Coleman Hutzler (2010-11, 2014), Kyle Krantz (2013-14), Mike Peterson (1995-98, 2014-15) and Travaris Robinson (2011-14); strength & conditioning coaches Jeff Dillman (2012-14) and Mark Campbell (1992-95, 2002-17); and coordinator of football administration Carina Hargreaves (2010-15) have all been Florida Gators.

