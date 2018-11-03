Collyn Taylor: This has all the makings of a shootout in Oxford, which means the game will come down to one defense making a stop at the right time. Since South Carolina's better defensively with D.J. Wonnum back in the picture, that should be the biggest factor. Look for the defense to force a field goal instead of allow a touchdown and for Deebo Samuel and Bryan Edwards to have big days. South Carolina 35, Ole Miss 31.

Wes Mitchell: This may be a tough matchup for South Carolina's defense, but I think the Gamecocks are simply the better football team. The offense is going to need to play one of its more efficient games of the season, but when they can run the football, they tend to win and there should be plenty of room to run - and pass - against this Ole Miss defense. As long as Carolina's defense can do just enough, then I think they find a way. South Carolina 31, Ole Miss 30

Michael Beckham: Ole Miss has been outscored in conference games 171 to 76, and their only SEC win was a nail-biter against a horrible Arkansas team. I don't think the Gamecocks will blow Ole Miss out, but I also don't believe the Rebels will have the same offensive success that they had in their five wins. On the other side, the improved Gamecock offense will face what is easily the worst defense in the league. South Carolina 38, Ole Miss 27

Chris Clark: Ole Miss has scored - lots - against non-SEC competition if one does not include the Arkansas game. That's the Rebels' only conference win, but they've also played a tough slate that's included Alabama, LSU, and a still-capable Auburn defense. Their scoring has only been slowed at times by some red zone woes, and USC's defense has had trouble forcing turnovers this season. The Rebel defense has struggled at times, for sure. USC does just enough in all phases of the game to walk away victorious. South Carolina 38, Ole Miss 34



Will Helms: South Carolina is by all means a middle of the road football team. They'll face an Ole Miss squad that is horrible on defense and great on offense. It'll be a tall task, but I think Jaycee Horn will slide into the slot and keep A.J. Brown quiet. South Carolina doesn't often lose to unranked teams and I honestly see that trend continuing this weekend. The defense gets a couple timely stops in the red zone. South Carolina 31, Ole Miss 27