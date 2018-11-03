Gamecock Central Gameday Headquarters - South Carolina at Ole Miss
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL
South Carolina (4-3, 3-3 SEC) at Ole Miss (5-3, 1-3 SEC)
When: Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018 - 12:00 P.M. EDT
Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (64,038), Oxford, MS
Television: SEC Network (Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Kris Budden)
Local Radio: Gamecock IMG Sports Network (Todd Ellis, Tommy Suggs, Langston Moore)
National Radio: Sirius 99/XM 192
Odds: PK ; over/under 68
Weather: 57 degrees, sunny
Redshirt Tracker | Depth Chart
Gamecock Central Predictions
Collyn Taylor: This has all the makings of a shootout in Oxford, which means the game will come down to one defense making a stop at the right time. Since South Carolina's better defensively with D.J. Wonnum back in the picture, that should be the biggest factor. Look for the defense to force a field goal instead of allow a touchdown and for Deebo Samuel and Bryan Edwards to have big days. South Carolina 35, Ole Miss 31.
Wes Mitchell: This may be a tough matchup for South Carolina's defense, but I think the Gamecocks are simply the better football team. The offense is going to need to play one of its more efficient games of the season, but when they can run the football, they tend to win and there should be plenty of room to run - and pass - against this Ole Miss defense. As long as Carolina's defense can do just enough, then I think they find a way. South Carolina 31, Ole Miss 30
Michael Beckham: Ole Miss has been outscored in conference games 171 to 76, and their only SEC win was a nail-biter against a horrible Arkansas team. I don't think the Gamecocks will blow Ole Miss out, but I also don't believe the Rebels will have the same offensive success that they had in their five wins. On the other side, the improved Gamecock offense will face what is easily the worst defense in the league. South Carolina 38, Ole Miss 27
Chris Clark: Ole Miss has scored - lots - against non-SEC competition if one does not include the Arkansas game. That's the Rebels' only conference win, but they've also played a tough slate that's included Alabama, LSU, and a still-capable Auburn defense. Their scoring has only been slowed at times by some red zone woes, and USC's defense has had trouble forcing turnovers this season. The Rebel defense has struggled at times, for sure. USC does just enough in all phases of the game to walk away victorious. South Carolina 38, Ole Miss 34
Will Helms: South Carolina is by all means a middle of the road football team. They'll face an Ole Miss squad that is horrible on defense and great on offense. It'll be a tall task, but I think Jaycee Horn will slide into the slot and keep A.J. Brown quiet. South Carolina doesn't often lose to unranked teams and I honestly see that trend continuing this weekend. The defense gets a couple timely stops in the red zone. South Carolina 31, Ole Miss 27
Quick Notes
** This is the 16th meeting between the Gamecocks and Rebels and the first since the 2009 season. Ole Miss leads the all-time series by an 8-7 count, including a 3-2 mark when the game has been played in Oxford.
After Ole Miss posted shutout wins in each of the first two meetings (1947 and 1972), the Gamecocks won five of the next six games from 1974- 79. The Rebels countered with five-straight wins from 1981-2004, before the Gamecocks turned the tables again with wins in each of the last two contests (2008 and 2009).
** Twelve of the last 13 meetings between the two teams have been decided by seven points or less, with six of the last 13 decided by a field goal or less. The Gamecocks have never won by more than seven points.
** No. 4-ranked Ole Miss came to Columbia on a Thursday night, Sept. 24, 2009, and left with their first loss of the season by a 16-10 margin, in what was the biggest win for the Gamecocks under head coach Steve Spurrier up to that time. Spencer Lanning kicked three field goals and Patrick DiMarco scored on a two-yard pass from Stephen Garcia midway through the third period to account for the Gamecock points. The Carolina defense hounded Rebel QB Jevan Snead all game, limiting the standout to just 7-of-21 passing for 107 yards.
** South Carolina quarterbacks coach Dan Werner was an assistant coach at Ole Miss from 2006-07 and again from 2012-16.
** The Gamecocks and Rebels are not scheduled to meet again until the 2025 season when Ole Miss will travel to Columbia. The freshmen class in 2025 are currently sixth graders.
** Despite serving as a head coach in the SEC for six-plus seasons and with 54 conference games under his belt, this is Will Muschamp’s first battle with Ole Miss as a head coach.
** Ole Miss has tallied 268 points in its five wins (53.6 per game) but just 39 points (13.0 per game) in its three losses.
NOTES PROVIDED BY USC MEDIA RELATIONS