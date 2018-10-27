Gamecock Central Gameday Headquarters - South Carolina vs. Tennessee
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL
Tennessee (3-4, 1-3 SEC) at South Carolina (3-3, 2-3 SEC)
When: Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 - 7:30 p.m. EDT
Where: Williams-Brice Stadium (80,250), Columbia, S.C.
Television: SEC Network (Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic)
Local Radio: Gamecock IMG Sports Network (Todd Ellis, Tommy Suggs, Langston Moore)
National Radio: Sirius 105/XM 190
Odds: South Carolina -8.5; over/under 54
Weather: Sunny, with a high near 67
*** Final injury report for South Carolina vs. Tennessee ***
Gamecock Central Predictions
Collyn Taylor: This game is close and I think it stays that way Saturday. South Carolina is the deeper and more experienced team and should have a big day on the defensive line with the Vols' offensive line in flux. Coming off a bye I expect some new wrinkles in the offense and a team that wants to come out swinging. South Carolina takes the lead early and holds on to win. South Carolina 30, Tennessee 24.
Wes Mitchell: While this game is almost always close, this is also a game that I believe South Carolina should win at home. Tennessee is also banged up, whereas the Gamecocks have had an opportunity to both mend and reflect during an off week. Carolina played well off its earlier "bye week" and I expect the same this week. South Carolina 31, Tennessee 20
Michael Beckham: The last six games have basically come down to the final play, and while this shouldn't be close, I just can't help but think that it's going to come down to the wire. I think the Gamecocks play down to their competition, but Tennessee just isn't ready to win a road game in this environment. South Carolina 23, Tennessee 20
Chris Clark: History shows this is typically a close game. While I think each game stands on its own, I still think history repeats itself here. Neither team is playing well enough to run away with it, and each team has some questions to answer. In my view, USC finally gets on the positive side of the turnover column, DJ Wonnum helps the defense, and USC does enough to win. South Carolina 27, Tennessee 24.
Will Helms: Tennessee's offensive line is not great and South Carolina gets D.J. Wonnum back, immediately improving both the defensive line and linebacking corps. I think the Gamecock defense will have its best game of the season. South Carolina 34, Tennessee 16.
Quick Notes
** This is the 37th gridiron meeting between the Gamecocks and Volunteers in a series that dates back to 1903. The teams have met every year since Carolina joined the SEC for the 1992 season, with the Volunteers winning 18 of the 26 meetings as conference rivals.
Tennessee leads the all-time series, 25-9-2, including a 9-6-2 mark in Columbia and a 16-3 advantage in Knoxville. The Gamecocks defeated Tennessee just three times in a 105-year period from 1903-2007, but have won six times in the last 10 contests from 2008-2017.
** Each of the last six contests has been decided by six points or less, with Carolina outscoring the Vols by a 164-160 margin during that six-game stretch.
** South Carolina has played six overtime games in its history, logging a 2-4 mark in those contests that needed more than 60 minutes to decide. Tennessee has accounted for three of the Gamecocks' four overtime losses, all decided by a field goal.
** Parker White connected on all three of his field goal attempts, including a tie-breaking 21-yarder with 5:17 remaining, and South Carolina produced a goal-line stand in the closing seconds of a 15-9 win over Tennessee in Knoxville on Oct. 14, 2017. Both teams struggled on offense all day with the Gamecocks producing 323 yards of offense to just 253 for the Vols. The Carolina defense logged seven sacks while holding Tennessee out of the endzone.
** South Carolina's best win of the 2016 campaign was a 24-21 win over No. 18 Tennessee on October 29 in Columbia. The Gamecocks had the advantage in total offense, outgaining the Vols 325-297, but the key to victory was winning the turnover battle, 3-0. JaMarcus King had a pair of interceptions, earning SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors.
** Will Muschamp owns a perfect 6-0 record against Tennessee as a head coach. He was 4-0 as the head coach at Florida, posting wins by scores of 33-23, 37-20, 31-17 and 10-6. He is 2-0 with the Gamecocks, leading Carolina wins of 24-21 and 15-9 over Tennessee.
** South Carolina's redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Sadarius Hutcherson hails from Huntingdon, Tenn., located about 300 miles west of Knoxville. True freshman offensive lineman, Maxwell Iyama is from Murfreesboro, about 180 miles west of Knoxville.
Gamecock assistant coaches Lance Thompson (2009-11) and Pat Washington (1995-05) logged stints with the Vols. Gamecocks' assistant strength & conditioning coach Corey Miller played at Tennessee from 2010-13.
Tennessee director of strength & conditioning Craig Fitzgerald was on Steve Spurrier's staff at South Carolina from 2009-11. Former Gamecocks Byron Jerideau and Shaq Wilson are also on the Vols' strength staff.