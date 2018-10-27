Collyn Taylor: This game is close and I think it stays that way Saturday. South Carolina is the deeper and more experienced team and should have a big day on the defensive line with the Vols' offensive line in flux. Coming off a bye I expect some new wrinkles in the offense and a team that wants to come out swinging. South Carolina takes the lead early and holds on to win. South Carolina 30, Tennessee 24.

Wes Mitchell: While this game is almost always close, this is also a game that I believe South Carolina should win at home. Tennessee is also banged up, whereas the Gamecocks have had an opportunity to both mend and reflect during an off week. Carolina played well off its earlier "bye week" and I expect the same this week. South Carolina 31, Tennessee 20

Michael Beckham: The last six games have basically come down to the final play, and while this shouldn't be close, I just can't help but think that it's going to come down to the wire. I think the Gamecocks play down to their competition, but Tennessee just isn't ready to win a road game in this environment. South Carolina 23, Tennessee 20

Chris Clark: History shows this is typically a close game. While I think each game stands on its own, I still think history repeats itself here. Neither team is playing well enough to run away with it, and each team has some questions to answer. In my view, USC finally gets on the positive side of the turnover column, DJ Wonnum helps the defense, and USC does enough to win. South Carolina 27, Tennessee 24.

Will Helms: Tennessee's offensive line is not great and South Carolina gets D.J. Wonnum back, immediately improving both the defensive line and linebacking corps. I think the Gamecock defense will have its best game of the season. South Carolina 34, Tennessee 16.