Gamecock Central Staff Picks: Week 13

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

Each week, the Gamecock Central staff will pick 10 college football games. The picks are straight-up and we'll tally the record throughout the season.

Gamecock Central Staff Pickem Week 13
Games Collyn Taylor (64-55) Wes Mitchell (83-36) Will Helms (71-48) Matt O'Brien (77-42)

Carolina at Clemson

Clemson 41-10

Clemson 41-24

Clemson 37-24

Clemson 34-27

Auburn at Alabama

Alabama

Bama

Bama

Bama

Florida at Florida St

Florida State

UF

UF

UF

Ga Tech at Georgia

UGA

UGA

UGA

UGA

Tennessee at Vanderbilt

Vandy

UT

Vandy

UT

LSU at Texas A&M

A&M

LSU

LSU

LSU

Utah St at Boise St

Boise

Boise St

Utah St

Boise St

Michigan at Ohio St

Michigan

Michigan

Michigan

Ohio St.

Notre Dame at So Cal

Notre Dame

ND

ND

NC

Syracuse at BC

Syracuse

Syracuse

Syracuse

BC
Gamecock Central Staff Pickem Week 13
Games CJ Driggers (79-40) Michael Beckham (71-48) Chris Clark (72-47)

Carolina at Clemson

Clemson 56 - 13

Clemson 51-17

Clemson 48-20

Auburn at Alabama

Alabama

Alabama

Alabama

Florida at Florida St

Florida

Florida

Florida

Ga Tech at Georgia

UGA

Georgia

UGA

Tennessee at Vanderbilt

Tennessee

Vanderbilt

Tennessee

LSU at Texas A&M

Texas A&M

LSU

LSU

Utah St at Boise St

Utah State

Boise St

Utah St.

Michigan at Ohio St

Michigan

Michigan

Michigan

Notre Dame at So Cal

ND

Notre Dame

ND

Syracuse at BC

BC

Boston College

BC
Greg Bartram, USA Today Sports
{{ article.author_name }}