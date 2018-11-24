Gamecock Central Staff Picks: Week 13
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL
Each week, the Gamecock Central staff will pick 10 college football games. The picks are straight-up and we'll tally the record throughout the season.
|Games
|Collyn Taylor (64-55)
|Wes Mitchell (83-36)
|Will Helms (71-48)
|Matt O'Brien (77-42)
|
Carolina at Clemson
|
Clemson 41-10
|
Clemson 41-24
|
Clemson 37-24
|
Clemson 34-27
|
Auburn at Alabama
|
Alabama
|
Bama
|
Bama
|
Bama
|
Florida at Florida St
|
Florida State
|
UF
|
UF
|
UF
|
Ga Tech at Georgia
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
Tennessee at Vanderbilt
|
Vandy
|
UT
|
Vandy
|
UT
|
LSU at Texas A&M
|
A&M
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
Utah St at Boise St
|
Boise
|
Boise St
|
Utah St
|
Boise St
|
Michigan at Ohio St
|
Michigan
|
Michigan
|
Michigan
|
Ohio St.
|
Notre Dame at So Cal
|
Notre Dame
|
ND
|
ND
|
NC
|
Syracuse at BC
|
Syracuse
|
Syracuse
|
Syracuse
|
BC
|Games
|CJ Driggers (79-40)
|Michael Beckham (71-48)
|Chris Clark (72-47)
|
Carolina at Clemson
|
Clemson 56 - 13
|
Clemson 51-17
|
Clemson 48-20
|
Auburn at Alabama
|
Alabama
|
Alabama
|
Alabama
|
Florida at Florida St
|
Florida
|
Florida
|
Florida
|
Ga Tech at Georgia
|
UGA
|
Georgia
|
UGA
|
Tennessee at Vanderbilt
|
Tennessee
|
Vanderbilt
|
Tennessee
|
LSU at Texas A&M
|
Texas A&M
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
Utah St at Boise St
|
Utah State
|
Boise St
|
Utah St.
|
Michigan at Ohio St
|
Michigan
|
Michigan
|
Michigan
|
Notre Dame at So Cal
|
ND
|
Notre Dame
|
ND
|
Syracuse at BC
|
BC
|
Boston College
|
BC