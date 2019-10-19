@GamecockCentral

Gamecock Central staff picks: Week 8
Each week, the Gamecock Central staff will pick 10 college football games. The picks are straight-up and we'll tally the record throughout the season.
|Games
|Collyn Taylor (41-29)
|Wes Mitchell (46-24)
|Will Helms (45-25)
|
Carolina vs Florida
|
USC 21-20
|
USC 27-23
|
USC 24-20
|
Texas A&M @ Ole Miss
|
Texas A&M
|
Texas A&M
|
Texas A&M
|
Auburn @ Arkansas
|
Auburn
|
Auburn
|
Auburn
|
Michigan @ Penn St
|
Penn State
|
Penn State
|
Penn State
|
Baylor @ Oklahoma St
|
Baylor
|
Baylor
|
Oklahoma State
|
Oregon @ Washington
|
Washington
|
Oregon
|
Oregon
|
Duke @ Virginia
|
Duke
|
Virginia
|
Duke
|
Boise St @ BYU
|
Boise State
|
Boise State
|
Boise State
|
Arizona St @ Utah
|
Arizona State
|
Utah
|
Utah
|
NC State @ BC
|
Boston College
|
NC State
|
Boston College
|Games
|CJ Driggers (42-28)
|Michael Beckham (45-25)
|Chris Clark (47-23)
|
Carolina vs Florida
|
USC 20 - UF 17
|
UF 26-20
|
USC 16-14
|
Texas A&M @ Ole Miss
|
Texas A&M
|
Texas A&M
|
A&M
|
Auburn @ Arkansas
|
Auburn
|
Auburn
|
Auburn
|
Michigan @ Penn St
|
PSU
|
Penn St
|
PSU
|
Baylor @ Oklahoma St
|
Baylor
|
Baylor
|
OK State
|
Oregon @ Washington
|
Washington
|
Washington
|
Oregon
|
Duke @ Virginia
|
UVA
|
UVa
|
UVA
|
Boise St @ BYU
|
Boise ST
|
Boise St
|
Boise
|
Arizona St @ Utah
|
Utah
|
Utah
|
Utah
|
NC State @ BC
|
NCU
|
NCSU
|
NC State