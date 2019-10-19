News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-19 09:33:57 -0500') }} football Edit

Gamecock Central staff picks: Week 8

GC Staff • GamecockCentral
@GamecockCentral
Established 1998
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Each week, the Gamecock Central staff will pick 10 college football games. The picks are straight-up and we'll tally the record throughout the season.

ALSO SEE: Gameday Guide - South Carolina vs. Florida

Gamecock Central Staff Pickem Week 8
Games Collyn Taylor (41-29) Wes Mitchell (46-24) Will Helms (45-25)

Carolina vs Florida

USC 21-20

USC 27-23

USC 24-20

Texas A&M @ Ole Miss

Texas A&M

Texas A&M

Texas A&M

Auburn @ Arkansas

Auburn

Auburn

Auburn

Michigan @ Penn St

Penn State

Penn State

Penn State

Baylor @ Oklahoma St

Baylor

Baylor

Oklahoma State

Oregon @ Washington

Washington

Oregon

Oregon

Duke @ Virginia

Duke

Virginia

Duke

Boise St @ BYU

Boise State

Boise State

Boise State

Arizona St @ Utah

Arizona State

Utah

Utah

NC State @ BC

Boston College

NC State

Boston College
Gamecock Central Staff Pickem Week 8
Games CJ Driggers (42-28) Michael Beckham (45-25) Chris Clark (47-23)

Carolina vs Florida

USC 20 - UF 17

UF 26-20

USC 16-14

Texas A&M @ Ole Miss

Texas A&M

Texas A&M

A&M

Auburn @ Arkansas

Auburn

Auburn

Auburn

Michigan @ Penn St

PSU

Penn St

PSU

Baylor @ Oklahoma St

Baylor

Baylor

OK State

Oregon @ Washington

Washington

Washington

Oregon

Duke @ Virginia

UVA

UVa

UVA

Boise St @ BYU

Boise ST

Boise St

Boise

Arizona St @ Utah

Utah

Utah

Utah

NC State @ BC

NCU

NCSU

NC State
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}