@GamecockCentral

Gamecock Central staff picks: Week 9

Each week, the Gamecock Central staff will pick 10 college football games. The picks are straight-up and we'll tally the record throughout the season.

Games Collyn Taylor (46-34) Wes Mitchell (53-27) Will Helms (51-29)

Carolina @ Tennessee

USC 18-16

USC 24-13

USC 22-12

Auburn @ LSU

LSU

LSU

LSU

Missouri @ Kentucky

Missouri

Mizzou

Mizzou

Wisconsin @ Ohio State

Wisconsin

OSU

Ohio State

Notre Dame @ Michigan

Notre Dame

ND

ND

Texas @ TCU

Texas

Texas

TCU

Indiana @ Nebraska

Nebraska

Indiana

Nebraska

Penn St @ Mich St

Penn St.

Penn St.

Penn St.

Duke @ UNC

UNC

UNC

UNC

UCF @ Temple

Temple

UCF

Temple
Games CJ Driggers (48-32) Michael Beckham (52-28) Chris Clark (53-27)

Carolina @ Tennessee

USC 23 - 20

USC 15-11

USC 24-20

Auburn @ LSU

LSU

LSU

LSU

Missouri @ Kentucky

UK

Mizzou

Missouri

Wisconsin @ Ohio State

Ohio State

Ohio State

Ohio State

Notre Dame @ Michigan

ND

Michigan

Michigan

Texas @ TCU

Texas

TCU

Texas

Indiana @ Nebraska

Nebraska

Nebraska

Nebraska

Penn St @ Mich St

Michigan State

PSU

Penn St

Duke @ UNC

UNC

UNC

UNC

UCF @ Temple

UCF

UCF

UCF
