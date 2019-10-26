@GamecockCentral

Gamecock Central staff picks: Week 9
Each week, the Gamecock Central staff will pick 10 college football games. The picks are straight-up and we'll tally the record throughout the season.
|Games
|Collyn Taylor (46-34)
|Wes Mitchell (53-27)
|Will Helms (51-29)
|
Carolina @ Tennessee
|
USC 18-16
|
USC 24-13
|
USC 22-12
|
Auburn @ LSU
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
Missouri @ Kentucky
|
Missouri
|
Mizzou
|
Mizzou
|
Wisconsin @ Ohio State
|
Wisconsin
|
OSU
|
Ohio State
|
Notre Dame @ Michigan
|
Notre Dame
|
ND
|
ND
|
Texas @ TCU
|
Texas
|
Texas
|
TCU
|
Indiana @ Nebraska
|
Nebraska
|
Indiana
|
Nebraska
|
Penn St @ Mich St
|
Penn St.
|
Penn St.
|
Penn St.
|
Duke @ UNC
|
UNC
|
UNC
|
UNC
|
UCF @ Temple
|
Temple
|
UCF
|
Temple
|Games
|CJ Driggers (48-32)
|Michael Beckham (52-28)
|Chris Clark (53-27)
|
Carolina @ Tennessee
|
USC 23 - 20
|
USC 15-11
|
USC 24-20
|
Auburn @ LSU
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
Missouri @ Kentucky
|
UK
|
Mizzou
|
Missouri
|
Wisconsin @ Ohio State
|
Ohio State
|
Ohio State
|
Ohio State
|
Notre Dame @ Michigan
|
ND
|
Michigan
|
Michigan
|
Texas @ TCU
|
Texas
|
TCU
|
Texas
|
Indiana @ Nebraska
|
Nebraska
|
Nebraska
|
Nebraska
|
Penn St @ Mich St
|
Michigan State
|
PSU
|
Penn St
|
Duke @ UNC
|
UNC
|
UNC
|
UNC
|
UCF @ Temple
|
UCF
|
UCF
|
UCF