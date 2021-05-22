Gamecock comeback falls short against Tennessee

It didn’t happen with the Gamecocks opting to swing away and striking out three straight times to end the game, sealing a 5-4 loss in Saturday’s rubber match.

Trailing by a run, the second-year player ripped a leadoff double down the right field line and the tying run in scoring position with South Carolina having three cracks and driving him in or potentially winning the game.

“Joe’s a fifth-year senior. It’s a guy you know most of the time is going to put the ball in play. The plan was if Heinrich gets on first base then we’re going to bunt him to second the fact he hit the double took that away and we wanted to take three shots at it,” Mark Kingston said.

“We had a fifth year senior there were you hope at worse Joe gets the ball in play and gets the runner to third. And at best he gets a hit and you’ve started the game-winning rally. You also knew we had Allen and Eyster coming up behind him. We wanted three shots with a guy in scoring position.”

The ninth inning was in part possible because of a momentum-seizing eighth inning, sparked by Colin Burgess’s sliding grab into the Gamecock dugout and throw to third for a double play.

The Gamecocks (33-20, 16-14 SEC) plated three in the bottom half of the inning, starting with four straight hits—including RBI knocks from Wes Clarke and Josiah Sightler—and concluding with a David Mendham RBI groundout to shrink a four-run deficit to just one.

“That was big double play, gave us some energy and gave us a feeling of what felt like it could be a turning point,” Kingston said. “It was but we just didn’t finish it at the end. I’m real proud of this group. They battled hard and wanted to win this game very badly. We fell one hit short.”

What proved to be the difference maker in the game was a tough fourth inning for starter Thomas Farr (3-6, 4.03 ERA), who gave up four runs in the inning and dug a deep hole for the Gamecocks’ to try and claw back from.

Farr gave up three straight hits to start the inning, one a double play ball shortstop Michael Robinson couldn’t get to, before allowing a three-run homer to Pete Derkay to cap the inning.

“We wanted to give Thomas a chance to see what he can do with his 100 pitches. Outside of the three-run homer I thought he did well. That was obviously the big blow in the game,” Kingston said. “Outside of that he pitched pretty well. It’s just unfortunate that pitch turned into what was the difference in the game.”

The righty stayed in to finish the inning then pitch the fifth, finishing giving up seven hits and striking out seven to one walk. He’d labor though with 104 pitches in five innings, averaging almost 21 per inning.

“The difference-maker for Thomas Farr is the breaking ball. When the breaking ball is on and it’s for strikes then he’s at his best. When it’s not, he has to labor more,” Kingston said. “The key for him is to find that knockout breaking ball he’s had at times this year. When he has that, he’s a big time guy.”

The loss now means the Gamecocks are 8-3 in one-run games but still might have work to do to host a regional.

Immediately after Saturday’s game South Carolina is No. 15 in the RPI with the No. 2 strength of schedule.

“Nobody’s played a harder schedule. Nobody’s played more top five teams,” Kingston said. “We’ll be prepared, obviously. It doesn’t guarantee anything but we’ll be prepared in the postseason cause nobody’s played more top five teams in the country than we have. We’re battle tested. We’re hardened. Once the postseason starts it’s a matter of trying to take advantage of those lessons.”

Click for Saturday's box score