The South Carolina Gamecocks football program has made several alterations to its scheduled activities this spring due to COVID-19 concerns.

The program announced on Thursday afternoon that spring practice will be halted indefinitely.

From a recruiting standpoint, the football staff will not any host any recruiting visitors until at least March 30.



The school's pro day, in which prospective professional players were scheduled to work out for NFL scouts, has been cancelled, as has the program's high school coaches clinic.

