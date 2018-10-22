Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-22 08:26:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Gamecock football commitment Keveon Mullins scores three TDs in win

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral.com
@GCChrisClark
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS

Gamecock football commitment Keveon Mullins came up big for his Memphis (Tennessee) Whitehaven squad in a win over White Station on Friday night.

The 2019 verbal pledge caught three passes, all for touchdowns, in a 41-24 victory.


Ppfjqftirwgc9hf44ukg
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Mullins is ranked by Rivals.com as a four-star prospect, checking in at number 173 on the 2019 Rivals250 rankings. He's tabbed as the nation's 15th-best in the "athlete" category and as the fifth-best prospect in the state of Tennessee.

See highlights of Mullins' Friday night performance here.


*** Not a subscriber? Get in-depth and insider coverage of the South Carolina Gamecocks with a subscription to GamecockCentral.com!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}