Gamecock football commitment Keveon Mullins scores three TDs in win
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS
Gamecock football commitment Keveon Mullins came up big for his Memphis (Tennessee) Whitehaven squad in a win over White Station on Friday night.
The 2019 verbal pledge caught three passes, all for touchdowns, in a 41-24 victory.
Mullins is ranked by Rivals.com as a four-star prospect, checking in at number 173 on the 2019 Rivals250 rankings. He's tabbed as the nation's 15th-best in the "athlete" category and as the fifth-best prospect in the state of Tennessee.
See highlights of Mullins' Friday night performance here.