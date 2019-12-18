Gamecock football signee capsule: Tonka Hemingway
The 2020 recruiting class for South Carolina Gamecocks football continues to take shape with signatures rolling during the first day of the December early signing period.
The latest prospect to officially ink with the Gamecock program is South Carolina's Tonka Hemingway.
Here is more on the newest addition for readers of GamecockCentral.com:
South Carolina recruiter: John Scott Jr.
Other scholarship offers: Duke, East Carolina, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, West Virginia.
Why South Carolina? "It feels good, just knowing that I can go out there and not have to worry about anything. I had a long talk with my dad and my mom [and made the decision]. It's home. It felt like home; that's it."