Gamecock football signee capsule Tyshawn Wannamaker
The 2020 recruiting class for South Carolina Gamecocks football continues to take shape with signatures rolling during the first day of the December early signing period.
The latest prospect to officially ink with the Gamecock program is Calhoun County offensive lineman Tyshawn Wannamaker.
Here is more on the newest addition for readers of GamecockCentral.com:
South Carolina recruiter: Eric Wolford
Other scholarship offers: Tennessee, Georgia State
Why South Carolina? "It's a home environment. Everyone there is a people person and everyone is together."