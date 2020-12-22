 Gamecock football will not participate in the Gasparilla Bowl
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-22 12:25:02 -0600') }} football Edit

Gamecock football will not appear in Gasparilla Bowl

The Gamecock football program will not participate in the Gasparilla Bowl due to COVID-19, GamecockCentral.com has learned.

The team recently accepted a bid to the bowl, set for December 26 in Tampa against UAB, but COVID-19 concerns forced a cancellation of the team's scheduled Monday afternoon practice.

GamecockCentral has learned a high volume of staff members are in quarantine, which would create a hurdle to playing.

GamecockCentral reported Tuesday morning there were obstacles in place that would make playing in the Dec. 26 bowl game difficult.

An additional round of testing was conducted on Monday.

South Carolina Gamecocks football
Gamecock football's bowl appearance is now off due to COVID-19
