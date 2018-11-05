TJ Moss is dealing with a foot issue, Frank Martin said, and will not play in Tuesday's season opener against USC Upstate or the Friday game against Stony Brook.

South Carolina will be without one of its freshman point guards this week as the season starts.

Moss didn't practice last week and will not practice this week as the season gets underway.

That means Tre Campbell and AJ Lawson will shoulder the primary load of the point guard duties with Hassani Gravett able to play it.

Campbell is coming off an ankle injury but is expected to play Tuesday night.

Alanzo Frink will not play Tuesday either coming off a knee injury but Martin said the freshman has been making good progress.

He also updated the Cousinard situation, saying things are still in a "holding pattern" as they wait for a ruling on an academic issue.

Martin said it's "not a campus issue. We're in a holding pattern waiting for clarifications and decisions to be made."