GamecockCentral.com

Instead, there’s five more regular season weekends to go as part of a learning year for him and the rest of South Carolina’s freshman class.

The freshman, playing his first season of college baseball, is used to wrapping up his high school season right about now.

“We’ve played about 30-something games. We’d be done in high school by now and we still have 19 games left,” Campbell said. “It’s really a grind. It’s about coming in here ready to work and get better.”

It’s been a streaky year for Campbell and the other Gamecock freshmen playing significant innings this year.

Campbell, who’s been thrust into the starting lineup since day one, missed about two weeks with a finger injury but is fifth on the team among hitters with at least 10 at-bats.

The Gamecocks are using a host of other young players as well, getting significant at-bats out of Kyle Jacobsen, who’s hitting .152, and pitchers Parker Coyne—with a 1.69 ERA—John Gilreath and Carmen Mlodzinski.

Freshman Logan Chapman, who started the year as the Gamecocks’ midweek starter, will start his first Friday-night game in the SEC this week against LSU with Adam Hill and Cody Morris falling in behind him.

“We thought the way our pitching set up he was pretty good,” head coach Mark Kingston said. “He gave us a good outing on Friday night and we had a good chance to win games two and three. At this point we think that’s our best chance to have success.”

Now comes the part where the freshmen, like the new coaching staff, learn what it takes to win in the SEC. Right now South Carolina is 6-9 at the midway point of league play and have played what Kingston called great teams in Florida and Arkansas.

He hopes his young players can use some of the experiences they’ve had playing those teams and apply them to their games to do the things Kingston says it takes to win in the SEC: throwing strikes, pitch-ability and athleticism.

“The guys are seeing first hand us talking about it and now they’re seeing it,” he said. “You lose by a run or two, those teams did those things better than you. For the young guys—they need to see it and need to figure out how to do it themselves.”

Heading into the team’s final 19 games, it’s up to Kingston and the freshmen to not hit that freshman wall that can come near the tail end of a first season.

Kingston said as a whole the freshman class “should be a little ahead of where it is right now” but the staff is getting contributions from a few young players.

Campbell hasn’t hit his wall yet, saying his key is to remain positive and focusing on the things he does well. For Chapman, he seems to be getting better as well.

For some other freshmen that may be hitting a rough patch, the older players like Madison Stokes who have been through it will be there to help navigate it.

“I think you can prevent that by maintaining the right attitude each day,” Stokes said. “You don’t have to wait in order for the good things to happen. Sometimes it doesn’t come freshman year—sometimes it comes sophomore year or junior or senior year.”