Gamecock kick time against Clemson announced
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL
When South Carolina heads up to Death Valley in two weeks, it'll be under the lights in primetime.
The annual rivalry game will kick off at 7 p.m. on ESPN, the program announced Monday morning. Since it's being played at Clemson, the ACC was in charge of scheduling that weekend's game.
It's the third straight night game in the series and South Carolina will try to end a four-game losing streak to the No. 2 Tigers.
It will be South Carolina's second-straight night game, the fourth of the season, and second on the road.
Before that, South Carolina hosts UT-Chattanooga at 7:30 p.m. after losing on the road at Florida 35-31.
Clemson clinched a spot in the ACC title game with a win last weekend at Boston College and hosts Duke this weekend at 7 p.m.
