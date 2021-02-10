 South Carolina Gamecocks left-hander Dylan Harley in the transfer portal
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-10 11:30:57 -0600') }} baseball Edit

Gamecock left-hander in transfer portal, two more arms removed from roster

Collyn Taylor • GamecockCentral
Beat Writer
@collyntaylor
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

South Carolina left-hander Dylan Harley is in the transfer portal a little over a week before the season begins.

The Gamecock pitcher is coming off Tommy John and didn't pitch in a shortened 2020 season. As a freshman he was in the starting rotation but quickly fell out of it, going 3-4 with a 10.02 ERA in his first season.

A school spokesperson also confirmed Will McGregor and Hayden Lehman have been removed from the roster.

All three were pitchers, McGregor was also a lefty, and coming off Tommy John surgery.

Entering this week South Carolina needed to get down from 43 to 40 players on the roster before Opening Day.

Photo by Katie Dugan
Photo by Katie Dugan
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}