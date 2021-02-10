South Carolina left-hander Dylan Harley is in the transfer portal a little over a week before the season begins.

The Gamecock pitcher is coming off Tommy John and didn't pitch in a shortened 2020 season. As a freshman he was in the starting rotation but quickly fell out of it, going 3-4 with a 10.02 ERA in his first season.

A school spokesperson also confirmed Will McGregor and Hayden Lehman have been removed from the roster.

All three were pitchers, McGregor was also a lefty, and coming off Tommy John surgery.

Entering this week South Carolina needed to get down from 43 to 40 players on the roster before Opening Day.