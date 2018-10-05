- New to Gamecock Central? Sign up for free alerts and newsletters !

We are pleased to announce a brand new feature on Gamecock Central: The South Carolina Gamecocks Lettermen College Football Pick 'em Contest!

Twenty-four former Gamecock football players are playing for fun and pride, and maybe a small prize for the season-long winner.

We very much appreciate their participation and would like to publicly thank them.

Note: If you're a lettermen and would like to participate next season, please send an email to shoe@gamecockcentral.com.